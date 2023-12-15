Gina Kirschenheiter Suggests She’s ‘Heard’ Shannon Beador Has Not Refrained From Drinking

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter hinted that she has “heard” that her castmate, Shannon Beador, has not refrained from drinking after her September 2023 DUI arrest.

According to Reality Blurb, Kirschenheiter appeared on a December 2023 episode of the “Sarah Fraser Show” podcast, where she stated that she had not personally seen Beador consume alcohol after her DUI incident. However, she suggested she believes Beador is not sober.

“I don’t talk to her, so this is not information that I know directly from myself, you know, so I don’t know whether to verify it or not but I’ve heard that — she’s not said that she’s not drinking. Right? I would ask her that question … It’s hard for me because I don’t like speaking to things that I’ve heard through other people. And I don’t know that directly but I would be very curious. I was shocked that nobody just point blank asked her that at BravoCon,” said Kirschenheiter.

During the podcast episode, Kirschenheiter noted that she has avoided alcohol after her 2019 DUI. She clarified that she will occasionally take a sip of an alcoholic drink, like if her castmate, Heather Dubrow, is giving a champagne toast. The New York native also stated that she believed Beador should be sober, as she thinks alcohol is “only contributing bad things in her life.”

“My take on it is, why don’t you just try [sobriety]? What do you have to lose? And if you’re not an alcoholic and you don’t have a problem with drinking, it should be very easy to simply just stop drinking for a bit,” said Kirschenheiter.

Gina Kirschenheiter Gave Her Opinion About John Janssen’s Influence on Shannon Beador

In the “Sarah Fraser Show” podcast episode, Kirschenheiter shared if she believes Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, contributed to her alcohol consumption.

“I’m somebody who went through that experience. And I will never blame the mistake that I made on anybody else. It’s because of my choices that I decided to make. Are there contributing factors to why perhaps you’re drinking more or you’re a little out of control? Yeah. But at the end of the day, you make the choice to get in that vehicle and drive that car,” said the 39-year-old.

Shannon Beador Opened Up About Her Ex-Boyfriend, John Janssen, Dating Another RHOC Personality

In a December 2023 interview with E! News, Beador responded to reports that her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, has been going on dates with RHOC alum Alexis Bellino. She stated that she was hurt by the situation. Beador also suggested she does not understand why Janssen is romantically pursuing another RHOC star.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I’m quite confused about that. I don’t know how to process it. How many Orange County Housewives have there been? Is that your dating pool?” said Beador.

Jeff Lewis Gave an Update on Shannon Beador Following Her DUI Arrest

While speaking to Page Six in December 2023, Beador’s friend, former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis gave an update on Beador following her September 2023 DUI arrest. He stated he believed the mother of three was “doing great.” He also said she has been focused on her health and has stayed sober.

“I mean, thank God she’s done a lot of work over the last couple months on herself. I think she’s healthier than I’ve ever seen her. I’ve never seen her look so good. But that’s taking care of herself, sleeping, not drinking, eating well, exercising, all of that — mental health, physical health,” said Lewis.

He also stated that he was disappointed with how Janssen “handled the breakup” with Beador.

“I just think it’s a little classless –– him now dating another ‘Housewife.’ I was actually kind of surprised by that,” said Lewis.