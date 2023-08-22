RHOC Star Says Shannon Beador Has Acted ‘Cruel’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter stated she believes her castmate Shannon Beador has acted “cruel” toward her in the August 15 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by her castmate Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

While recording the podcast episode, Kirschenheiter mentioned her August 3 Instagram post, where she suggested the Real for Real founder copied her look because they wore an identical black leather skirt. She noted that Beador responded by posting several pictures of herself wearing an unkempt wig in an attempt to look like Kirschenheiter in 2018. In addition, Kirschenheiter referenced that she shared Beador’s post on her Instagram Stories and wrote that her castmate had chosen to dress like when she was going “through hard times.” Beador replied to the Instagram Story on X, writing, “I didn’t know bad extensions, bad hair and bad wardrobe was ‘hard times.’ #RHOC.”

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Kirschenheiter stated she was “pissed” at Beador. She explained she believes “there is this level of acceptance of, like, light shade, funny drama, stuff like that” as a Bravo star. She also asserted that she “can take a joke” and suggested she was not initially bothered when Beador dressed as a past iteration of her in RHOC 17, episode 10.

“She dressed like me at my worst in the episode, I took it very well, I get it, I’ve been laughing about my hair for years,” said Kirschenheiter.

The mother of three went on to say that she believed her Instagram post about Beador copying her was lighthearted.

“But when I make a joke, and I’m like, ‘Haha we wore the same skirt’ and you use that as yet another opportunity to remind me that you’re better than me, and that nobody likes me, that’s cruel, and you know, that’s where it crosses the line for me,” said Kirschenheiter.

She went on to say that Beador’s behavior on social media is “so unnecessary.” In addition, the 39-year-old stated she believes Beador is hypocritical because she “can ignore us, treat us bad,” but if she is treated in the same way, “she is instantly the victim.”

Gina Kirschenheiter Stated That Shannon Beador ‘Crossed’ Her Boundaries in ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

Kirschenheiter mentioned having issues with Beador in a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She stated that while she has “respect for everyone” on RHOC, she is unhappy with some of Beador’s actions.

“Shannon crossed some boundaries with me this season,” said the mother of three.

She also stated that she and Beador have attempted “to work through” their issues. She noted, however, that she is “still a little upset” about their interactions throughout RHOC season 17. The New York native suggested that she believes she will have more clarity about the situation once the entirety of RHOC season 17 airs. “

Jennifer Pedranti Shared Her Thoughts About Gina Kirschenheiter’s Reaction Toward Her

Beador is not the only RHOC star Kirschenheiter took issue with throughout the Bravo franchise’s 17th season, which premiered in June 2023. As fans are aware, Kirschenheiter became upset when her new castmate Jennifer Pedranti mentioned her emotional affair with her now-boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. Kirschenheiter explained that she was upset by Pedranti because her ex-husband Matthew Kirschenheiter was also unfaithful.

During a July 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Pedranti spoke about Kirschenheiter’s response to her relationship with Boyajian. Pedranti shared that she initially felt bad that Kirschenheiter was upset by her actions.

“At first I felt, like, super apologetic, like I felt so bad for triggering her,” said the mother of five.

The yoga instructor then clarified that she eventually felt upset about Kirschenheiter’s reactions.

“You need to actually deal with whatever that’s triggering you. It’s not me,” stated Pedranti.

In her July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Kirschenheiter suggested she was surprised by her reaction to Pedranti’s story.

“I didn’t even realize that there was still some stuff stuck in there that I had thought I had processed everything from my past and I was in control of it,” explained Kirschenheiter. “And this was a learning lesson for me, that it’s okay that just because you moved past it and you are in a positive space, that doesn’t mean that you have to pretend that you are fully healed.”