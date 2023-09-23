Emily Simpson Reveals if She Believes Heather Dubrow Is Actually ‘Done’ With RHOC

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson revealed if she thinks her castmate Heather Dubrow will leave the series following season 17, which premiered in June 2023. In RHOC season 17, episode 15, Dubrow had a heated interaction with her castmates in Mexico. The “Dubrow Diet” author said she was “done with the show” after Tamra Judge claimed she called Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter “losers.” Dubrow also denied Judge’s accusation.

During a September 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Simpson shared that she does not believe Dubrow will quit RHOC. As fans are aware, the “Seven Year Stitch” host returned to the show for season 16 after a 5-year absence.

“I think she will [return to RHOC], I mean I don’t know. She’s never told me one way or the other if she is or not. I think that she will. First of all [the Mexico trip] was a year ago, and I do think that as women, as professionals, when you do get to step back and analyze it and think about things, you know, you realize that there are certain circumstances that aren’t normal, when you are all put together, and it is a pressure cooker, and it’s hot and we’re tired and there’s no break and we haven’t eaten and I think when you step away from it, you do realize that this person overreacted, I overreacted, it’s just – it’s a lot,” said Simpson.

The lawyer also gave an update on her relationship with Dubrow. She suggested that the castmates have moved past their issues, despite having several contentious interactions throughout the show’s 17th season.

“I think the takeaway is that now that we’ve been able to step back and move way from it — I mean, I’ve spent a lot of time with Heather, we’ve had lunch, we’ve had dinner, we’ve talked on the phone, I do believe that we are friends, legitimately, for real, like she cares about me, I care about her, so what you see an isolated event [in Mexico], it’s not depictive of a relationship as a whole,” explained the mother of three.

Heather Dubrow Addressed Rumors She Was Leaving RHOC to Join RHOBH

In a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Dubrow addressed rumors that she plans on leaving RHOC to secure a position on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She acknowledged she and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, did sell their Orange County mansion and purchased a penthouse in Century City as well as a Beverly Hills estate. She stated, however, that they still spent quite a bit of time in Orange County.

“My husband’s practice is still in Orange County, we have a home in Orange County, our lives are there and really we’ve been going back and forth between Orange County and Beverly Hills for quite some time. So this really isn’t that much different,” said Dubrow.

Dubrow noted, however, that “stranger things have happened” than her starring on RHOBH. The mother of four also clarified that she is not “over” RHOC.

“I love being on this show, I am so incredibly proud of this whole platform and being apart of pop culture, truly, what it has done for me, and my family, and being apart of this is amazing,” said Dubrow.

She then stated that she did not appreciate her castmate’s behavior in RHOC season 17.

“Am I over people coming after me? Yes. Would I really like to see the rest of this season and decide what I should have done and figure out where we go from here. Yeah, I’m ready for that,” stated the “Jenny” actress.

Dubrow also suggested she believed her co-stars should have been more patient with her. She stated that she thinks people should be accepting of their friends’ “foibles” and “idiosyncrasies,” as “no one is perfect.”

“When you like someone, you kind of forget it. And it’s like okay, roll your eyes, or oh yeah that’s just her, whatever. And when you don’t like some or want to have a problem with someone, you lean in,” said Dubrow.

Heather Dubrow & Tamra Judge Discussed Their Relationship Following RHOC Season 17

During the July 2023 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Dubrow briefly discussed where she stands with Judge after RHOC season 17. She stated that while they are not particularly close, they are still “in communication.”

Judge made similar comments in a July 2023 interview on “The Weekly Scoop with CJ,” hosted by CJ Sykes. She stated that she and Dubrow “have gone through some bumps right now.” The “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast host said, however, that she believes the mother of four is “ a very smart, sweet, kind person.”

“We are big girls and even though, you know, we’ve gone through stuff and it gets a little heated between us, we don’t hate each other by any means,” stated the RHOC star.