RHOC Star Says Shannon Beador’s Ex ‘Loves Being in the Limelight’

Heather Dubrow is not holding back. In a sneak peek of the upcoming August 23 episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” (which will not be airing a new episode on August 16), Dubrow is seen getting into a fight with her castmate Shannon Beador, who is accusing Dubrow of spreading information about Beador’s relationship troubles with her now-ex-boyfriend John Janssen.

In the clip shared on Bravo’s YouTube page on August 10, Dubrow tells Beador, “I have never – ever – initiated a conversation about your relationship, ever. I am not spreading information about your relationship.”

Beador then accuses Dubrow of alluding to larger issues in her relationship and causing more strife in her relationship by talking about it publicly and on camera, telling her, “John is a private person.” Upon hearing this, Dubrow gets upset and, in confessional, admits that “Shannon has told me, and other people, that John loves being in the limelight, and it’s a lot of the reason he’s with her.”

Beador then storms out of the restaurant where she had been preparing to host a party, taking off her microphone. See the full sneak peek below.

Shannon Beador & Tamra Judge Question Heather Dubrow’s Secret-Keeping

Earlier in the clip, Dubrow lists off a few of the details Beador has allegedly shared about her relationship with Janssen, saying, “Shannon pays for everything, family dynamic isn’t great, he’s never slept over, and his son lives with him so she doesn’t go over there.”

This came after Dubrow told Beador in person that “Specific details that you have told me are in the vault.” The concept of Dubrow being a “vault” for private information came up earlier this season. In the July 26 episode of RHOC, Tamra Judge asked if Beador trusted that Dubrow would keep secrets entrusted to her and Beador said, “I do believe that she has a vault.”

By the August 2 episode one week later, Judge told Beador, “Evidently, Heather’s been telling Emily [Simpson] and Gina [Kirschenheiter] that the relationship with you and John is s***.”

Beador changed her tune regarding her trust in Dubrow by August 2023, when she said in an interview with “New York Live” when she said, “Heather Dubrow brags about having a vault, it doesn’t exist. We’ll just leave it at that.” In the same interview, Beador maintained that she and Janssen only experienced small issues that could appear in any relationship, saying, “there’s no real big secret”.

Heather Dubrow Thinks She’s Owed an Apology

Dubrow appeared on the August 9 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and weighed in on some of the hot topics of the current RHOC season, sharing where she thinks her castmates (including herself) may owe one another an apology.

Dubrow answered “yes” when asked if she felt she was owed an apology from Judge for bringing up her name in relation to Beador and Janssen. She also felt she was owed an apology from Beador for bringing up rumors that her husband Terry Dubrow had cheated on her, which Heather and Terry both denied in a joint interview at BravoCon 2022.

