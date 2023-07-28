OC Housewife Says Shannon Beador’s Ex Was ‘Controlling’

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” saw on Wednesday, July 26’s episode how cast member Shannon Beador got up and left her co-stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson (who had returned to the series as a special guest star) at the table and went right over to the producers once she caught wind that her cast mates may have been discussing some of the lows in her relationship with John Janssen on camera, though none of the ladies specified what was said.

“That’s going to destroy us if that comes on the air… my relationship is over if this is on the air,” Beador told producers during shooting.

Beador and Janssen split in December 2022 after more than three years together, and when her co-stars Judge and Emily Simpson appeared as guests in the July 26 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”, host Andy Cohen was not afraid to ask what they really thought of Beador and Janssen’s relationship in retrospect.

Emily Simpson Calls John Janssen ‘Controlling’

During a “shady questions” game on WWHL, Cohen asked Simpson, “On a scale of one to ten how shocked were you when Shannon and John broke up?” and Simpson broke the scale by answering “Negative 5.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Cohen asked Simpson and Judge what they thought about Beador breaking the fourth wall during RHOC and how her fears foreshadowed the end of her relationship, which ended between this latest season’s filming and airing.

“I have a little bit of a past history with her over the last couple of years and I feel that he was very controlling about what she publically says about their relationship and I think that’s a red flag and I told her that,” Simpson said of Beador and Janssen’s relationship.

Judge added, “I think that he’s really private about their relationship, and obviously there were some issues in it and he didn’t want that to come out. But she instantly knew when I said ‘Are you sure?’ and she got up and ran to video village [where the producers were seated during filming].”

Cohen teased that Beador “confronted the crew” multiple other times throughout the season.

Is Shannon Beador Back in the Dating Pool?

Beador opened up about the state of her and Janssen’s relationship to Us Weekly in June 2023, about six months after their split, saying the two were “not getting back together,” though she said they were “friendly right now” despite not speaking for many months after their split in December 2022.

“Neither one of us are dating anyone,” Beador added, with no immediate plans for re-entering the dating pool.

Beador also explained why she got so upset during the dinner scene with Gunvalson and Judge, saying, “I get very heated when people are talking about me and they don’t know what they’re talking about. So, when I heard that a bunch of people that don’t know anything are weighing in to judge my relationship, it’s just maddening.”

