Heather Dubrow Says Co-Star Pushed Her to ‘Breaking Point’

Heather Dubrow responded to her “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Tamra Judge’s recent claims that Dubrow did something “really s***ty” to her during season 17.

Dubrow confirmed during an “Out & About” podcast appearance on June 28 that she knew what Judge was talking about but then turned the situation on her RHOC co-star. “Tamra said recently that I did something very s***ty to her,” Dubrow explained. “The irony is, she’s the one that did a s***ty thing, I just exposed it, so which is the s***ty thing?”

“I usually don’t [expose things] but sometimes you get pushed to a breaking point and right or wrong, you break down,” Dubrow added in explanation to her fallout with Judge.

Heather Dubrow Said the 17th Season of RHOC Was ‘Really Tough’ for Her & Some of Her Friendships With Her Co-Stars Aren’t Great Now

Dubrow explained during the same podcast appearance that season 17 was a “really tough season” for her, her second season since returning to the franchise for season 16.

The RHOC star said her relationships with several of her co-stars are “not fantastic,” but pointed out, “I feel like at the end of the day, so many of us have history. There’s love there. There’s long-term relationships.”

“But there’s also some people that do things that just think they’re empirically right and there is no accountability,” she continued. She said she’d made it a point in her life to look at several of her issues on the show and rewatch them to see if her recollection was accurate or if she was wrong about the situation. “And in some cases, maybe yes, but in some cases, no,” she concluded.

Tamra Judge Claimed That Heather Dubrow Did Something Bad to Her & There Were Reports of a Nasty Confrontation Between the 2 Women During the Cast Trip

Despite starting off the 17th season on the right foot, Judge revealed to Page Six in June that Dubrow ended up doing something “s***ty” to her. She continued that it was “Really s***ty. Very, very, very s***ty.”

The longtime RHOC star, who returned to the show for its 17th season after a few seasons off, told the publication that she came on the show wanting everyone to be open, honest and accountable. She said she told a lot of people how she felt to their faces but that some of her cast members were talking behind people’s backs.

RHOC cast member Shannon Beador claimed to the publication at the same time that Dubrow said she was “afraid” of Judge coming back. However, Dubrow told HollywoodLife ahead of season 17’s premiere that she was pushing for Judge to return and had been asking her to come back, before praising her “amazing run” on the hit Bravo show.

According to sources who spoke with Page Six, Judge and Dubrow had a nasty confrontation during the women’s trip to Mexico and Judge led a “gang-up” against Dubrow and went “nuclear” on her.

