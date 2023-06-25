Real Housewife Makes Behind-the-Scenes Claims About Tamra Judge & Shannon Beador

Heather Dubrow didn’t hold back when she was asked about her “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador’s friendship.

While speaking with Today a few episodes into the 17th season of RHOC, Dubrow was asked if she thought the two women’s friendship is “just for the show.” The longtime RHOC star replied, “Let’s just go with the facts. The facts are that they were quote, ‘best friends,’ and then as soon as Tamra left the show, they didn’t speak. Now that she’s back on the show, all of a sudden, we’re very close friends again. You do the math.”

Dubrow also addressed her rift with Beador and Judge now, despite being instrumental in getting the women to make up at the beginning of season 17.

“It sucks, it feels terrible,” she admitted to the publication. “I mean, three women together are difficult, three kids together are difficult, someone’s always an odd man out. As much as I wanted the two of them to become friends again, because I really did, my one concern was that I was going to be on the outside, and it’s exactly what happened.”

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Her Friendship With Gina Kirschenheiter

While Dubrow hinted that she thought Beador and Judge’s friendship was just for the show, she was also on the receiving end of that accusation regarding her friendship with Gina Kirschenheiter. “I really like Gina, and I really felt we had a real friendship,” Dubrow told Today.

Dubrow then pointed out that Kirschenheiter ghosted her, as viewers saw in the RHOC season 17 premiere. “I mean, I had her parents over, I invited her to all these things and then I never heard from her again, which I found upsetting,” Dubrow shared. “She tells me she’s going to work on it and now you’re going to have to watch and see, but I’ll tell you this, I have four kids, a husband, friends, 12 jobs. If you think I have time for fake friendships, that would be wrong.”

Dubrow admitted that her friendships with all of her co-stars are at “odd, different states” and she would have a lot to discuss with all of her castmates at the upcoming season 17 reunion.

Shannon Beador & Tamra Judge Opened Up About Why Their Friendship Ended in the RHOC Season 17 Premiere

The first few episodes of season 17 of RHOC saw Beador and Judge open up about the end of their friendship, which Beador attributed to Judge getting fired from the show in 2020. Beador admitted that while they were “best friends” for years, they hadn’t spoken in two years and she accused Judge of hitting “below the belt” in certain interviews and on podcasts.

Dubrow encouraged the two to reconcile, and Beador told Us Weekly that she and Judge are now in a “good place.” She said once the two women decided to pursue a friendship again, it was “instant,” she shared. “It was like we were right back to where we were two and a half years ago.”

