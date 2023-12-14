Jackie Goldschneider Speaks Out on Rumors Regarding Her Friendship With Teresa Giudice

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jackie Goldschneider is speaking out on rumors surrounding her new friendship with her castmate, Teresa Giudice.

While speaking to The Messenger in December 2023, Goldschneider referenced that she established a friendship with Giudice after the show’s 13th season. As fans are aware, the former lawyer and Giudice have had a series of intense interactions after the latter repeated rumors about Goldschneider’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, in RHONJ season 11.

During The Messenger interview, Goldschneider, who was demoted to a “friend of” position in the show’s 12th season, asserted that her relationship with Giudice is genuine, despite their past issues. She also stated she was aware some individuals believe she has befriended the “Skinny Italian” author to be more relevant.

“There’s this narrative going around by some people that I did it for relevancy. I can breathe and be relevant enough. I can show up and just be relevant enough. So I didn’t need to do that,” said the mother of four.

The “Weight of Beautiful” author also stated that she is eager for Bravo viewers to see how she and Giudice became close.

“I can’t wait for people to see organically how a new friendship came about,” said Goldschneider. “I think it’s great. That’s what the shows should be like — you were fighting and then you found your way back to each other. Who wants to stay on a ‘team’?”

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Jackie Goldschneider on a BravoCon 2023 Panel

During an appearance on a panel at BravoCon 2023, held the weekend of November 4, Giudice’s estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, suggested she no longer has a close friendship with Goldschneider. She stated that she is confused by Goldschneider as “she’s extremely nice” during their interactions, but has said “little snarky things” in the press.

“I don’t understand exactly how authentic she’s being about her new decisions in life,” stated the “On Display” singer. “I just think she needs — everyone needs to remember who their friends are. And who was there for them when they were down. Not just while they are trying to get back up. You don’t kick your friends down, while you are trying to stand back up, that’s it. But I have love for her.”

While recording a November 2023 episode of Bravo personalities Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Goldschneider gave an update on her relationship with Gorga. She stated that she did not believe Gorga was pleased about her friendship with Giudice.

“I’m fine with Melissa. Listen, if we’re going to be honest, I think she doesn’t like that I’m close with Teresa. That’s the honest truth. But she tries to not let that show, but I think that’s true,” said Goldschneider.

Teresa Giudice Mentioned Her Friendship With Jackie Goldschneider in a December 2023 Interview

Giudice mentioned her friendship with Goldschneider in a November 9 interview with Access Hollywood. She stated that she “love[s] that [they’re] building [their] friendship.” Giudice also suggested that Goldschneider told her that she “had people in her ear” that encouraged her to not have a friendship with her.

While speaking to Extra TV in November 2023, Giudice shared she was looking forward to RHONJ season 14. She stated that fans can expect “facts and truths” to “com[e] out.”

In addition, Giudice said she no longer has a relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga, or his wife, Melissa Gorga.

“Chapter closed,” stated Giudice.