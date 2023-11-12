Bravo Star Doubles Down on Kyle Richards Marriage Diss, Says She ‘Hates’ Mauricio

Bravo star Jeff Lewis is doubling down on comments that he made about Kyle Richards’ marriage.

At BravoCon 2023, Lewis threw some major shade at the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star. Aside from calling her a “lesbian” for a second time, Lewis also said that he thinks Richards “hates” Mauricio Umansky.

“I’m watching that opening scene and Kyle f****** hates Mauricio. I mean, that’s clear. That’s clear as day. She hates him. I was watching that and I’m like, ‘she is done. She is over him.’ I don’t know what he did to make her that angry; I have no idea. I have no clue what he did,” Lewis said during the Ask Andy panel in Las Vegas.

On the November 6, 2023, episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Lewis reiterated his thoughts.

“In that scene, I’m talking about, I’m not saying she hates him today, which I think she does. I’m saying that in episode one of Beverly Hills, that exchange with Mauricio about the tattoo, she looks like she wanted to kill him,” Lewis said.

Kyle Richards Was Upset by Jeff Lewis’ Comment at BravoCon & Said It’s Not True

In July 2023, People magazine reported that Richards and Umansky had separated. In the time since, the two have maintained that they are trying to work on their marriage in private. However, Lewis seems to think that Richards and Umansky’s marriage is over.

Richards was asked about Lewis’ comments during an interview with Access.

“I did not like Jeff Lewis getting up there and saying ‘Kyle hates Mauricio,’” she told Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

“Because that’s not true. I love Mauricio very much and we are very close in spite of what we’re going through. And I don’t like to hear that. I don’t even like that put out there. I don’t want anyone hearing that. It’s not true,” she added.

Kyle Richards Broke Down in Tears While Talking About Her Marriage at BravoCon

Richards’ marriage to Umansky was a hot topic of conversation over the three day BravoCon convention. Richards was asked about the status of things quite a bit and did her best to sound upbeat. However, during one panel, Richards couldn’t hold back her emotions.

“We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens,” Richards said at the “Livin’ in Beverly Hills” panel that was attended by Heavy.

“My three girls still live at home, only Farrah has her own place. He was busy doing ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ so he wasn’t around as much. We’re trying to figure it out. We know we love each other,” she continued. “This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly,” she said, starting to cry.

Also, Richards described the break in her marriage as “divorce” for the first time, ever.

“I’ve gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good,” she told Too Fab.

