Jennifer Aydin Shades the Gorgas 3 Times on Instagram

Jennifer Aydin shaded Joe and Melissa Gorga with several posts on social media.

On her Instagram story in January 2023, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star asked fans to ask her a question, and she fired back with shady answers about her married co-stars.

Jennifer Aydin Dissed Melissa & Joe Gorga Three Times on Instagram

On her Instagram story on January 9, 2023, Aydin fielded the fan questions. One follower asked her if she thinks Teresa Giudice will be blamed for the cheating rumors that surfaced against her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, as seen in the explosive RHONJ season 13 trailer.

“Don’t they blame her for everything??? SMH,” Aydin replied.

When another fan asked, “What do you think of Melissa being petty and mean to [the fan page] rhonjobsessed? So immature.”

“When the answer is in the question,” Aydin replied.

Aydin also didn’t hold back on dissing Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga.

“How is Josephine doing?” one fan asked, in reference to Aydin’s elderly mother who has been featured on past episodes of the Bravo reality show. Aydin’s mom, Josephine Altinel, was diagnosed with breast cancer and was cancer-free as of January 2022, according to BravoTV.com.

“Do you mean my mom or Joe Gorga?” Aydin replied to her Instagram follower. “I think they are both doing great!”

Jennifer Aydin is Team Teresa in the Gorga Family Feud

Aydin is close friends with Teresa Giudice. The RHONJ OG is currently estranged from her brother, Joe, and his wife Melissa, and it’s no surprise that Aydin is Team Tre. At BravoCon in October 2022, Aydin even got into an argument with the Gorgas in the lobby of the Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel during BravoCon. According to People, Aydin accused the couple of riding on Giudice’s coattails, then tossed a cup of water toward the couple after they called her names. The argument was broken up by security, but it was caught on video.

According to Page Six, in October 2022, Melissa Gorga revealed on her “On Display” podcast that Aydin gave her a “snarky stare” when she ran into her by the elevator at the hotel during the BravoCon weekend. The Envy boutique owner admitted that she told Aydin, “Keep moving, wannabe. Come on, loser, just keep walking. There’s the elevator.”

While speaking on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Joe Gorga said Aydin’s team’s version of the story was untrue. “Everything that you heard is a lie,” he said, “Jennifer likes to dig a lot and she gets involved in my family business.”

He also described the mom of five as “violent” and “crazy.” “She was out of control to the point where it was embarrassing,” Joe added of the BravoCon incident. “Yelling at the top of her lungs like a maniac.”

Shortly before the BravoCon fight, Aydin told “Access Hollywood’s Housewives Recap” that fans will see the Gorga family feud play out on the upcoming RHONJ season.

“Everything just happened so fast and you’re gonna see it all unfold on the show,” she said, before casting doubt on whether Giudice and the Gorgas will ever be able to reconcile.

“There’s some sadness to that [but] I really don’t wanna say anything about it,” Aydin added.

