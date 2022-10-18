5 Huge Moments From the ‘Southern Charm’ Panel at BravoCon

The stars of “Southern Charm” gave some major updates at BravoCon 2022.

On the heels of the tense season 8 reunion that aired just before the fanfest kicked off in New York City, series stars Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Naomie Olindo, Marcie Hobbs, and grand dame Patricia Altschul gathered for a panel devoted to their South Carolina-based reality show.

During the BravoCon panel, the Southern Charmers dropped news of some big changes that have taken place since filming for the reunion wrapped a few months ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Ann Green Apologized to Shep Rose for Her Reunion Behavior & Their Co-Stars Hinted That the Two May Have Reconciled at BravoCon

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green announced their breakup in July 2022 after two years of dating. The ugly aftermath was documented during the “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion, where an angry Green accused Rose of serial cheating, using women, and sleeping with “over 300 whores.” She also accused him of being extremely disrespectful to his family members, especially his parents.

According to People, at BravoCon, Green apologized to Rose for calling him out at the reunion.

“Honestly, after watching back the reunion, I just really need to get back to my roots and who I am and the person I know,” Green said. “Shep, I apologize for jumping down your throat. There’s a lot of love. I recognize the person sitting [here] today.”

Austen Kroll later teased that Green and Rose possibly hooked up while at BravoCon. He asked Rose, “What about your reconciliation?” “Yeah, Shep, where were you this morning?” chimed in Olivia Flowers, as Craig Conover added, “BravoCon is for lovers!”

Austen Kroll Revealed He Had a ‘Wonderful Weekend’ With Olivia Flowers

Elsewhere during the panel, Kroll gave an update on his relationship with Flowers, whom he dated last season on “Southern Charm.” After it was revealed that the two were spotted “getting a little cozy” on Saturday night at BravoCon, Kroll gave an update.

“I wasn’t able to properly convey at the reunion just how much that this girl right here means to me and how close that we’ve gotten over the past year and change,” Kroll said of Flowers. “I mean, she means the absolute world to me. So watching back the reunion and kind of seeing how she was hurt by it really, really hurt me. And so I’ve made a big effort to change that. And so we’ve had a wonderful weekend.”

Madison LeCroy Said She’s ‘Fine’ With Olivia Flowers

Kroll’s ex, Madison LeCroy, butted heads with Flowers during filming last season. She also shaded her on social media. After Flowers referred to her as “homegirl” on camera, LeCroy posted a selfie to Instagram with the caption, “I’d rather be a homegirl than a homely girl.”

LeCroy later told Us Weekly that she took Flowers’ “homegirl” comment as a “dig” and promised to continue to shade her as long as necessary.

But at BravoCon, LeCroy gave an update on her standing with Flowers and it was surprisingly positive. “Olivia and I think are fine, we’re working on it,” she said, per BravoTV.com.

LeCroy also revealed that she made amends with Venita Aspen after their falling out last season that didn’t get resolved at the reunion. LeCroy became upset when she saw a text message exchange about her between Aspen and Leva Bonaparte. But all was good at BravoCon.

“Venita and I, when I saw her cute little face, I was like, ‘Damn it!’ We’re good,” LeCroy said during the panel before addressing Aspen directly. “I cannot stay mad at you. I love you, Venita.”

Patricia Altschul Said Thomas Ravenel Should Return to ‘Southern Charm’

Thomas Ravenel is one of the most controversial past “Southern Charm” cast members. He made headlines for his rocky relationship with Kathryn Dennis, and in 2018, he was “removed” from the Bravo reality show amid allegations that he assaulted his children’s nanny and other women, according to Deadline. Ravenel pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery, but the sexual assault charges were dropped due to lack of evidence, per ABC News.

During the panel, Altschul revealed that she recently ran into Ravenel and that he “apologized profusely” for his wrongdoings. “He was charming. He was funny. I think he should come back on the show,” Altschul said, per Decider. “I think he’s changed. I really do,” she added.

Rose added that he’s “not sure” how he feels about Ravenel, but revealed that he found out his former co-star defended him after watching the “Southern Charm” reunion.

“Well, I’m glad he apologized to you guys because he’s been on social media talking about me still,” Ravenel’s ex, Kathryn Dennis, chimed in.

Madison LeCroy Confirmed That None of Her Co-Stars Are Invited to Her Wedding

LeCroy and Kroll had an on-and-off relationship for more than two years, but following their split in 2020, the salon owner moved on to a new relationship with Brett Randle, and it wasn’t long before they were engaged, according to People.

At BravoCon, LeCroy, who was married once before, said that “unfortunately” fans — and her co-stars — won’t see her wedding unless they follow her on Instagram. She did dish that her nuptials to Randle will take place in four weeks. A few of her co-stars revealed that they still haven’t received their invites and plan to “crash” her wedding, including Conover, who asked Kroll if he’d go with him.

“It’s very intimate, guys,” LeCroy explained of her wedding. “I mean we just became friends this weekend,” she joked of her “Southern Charm” co-stars.

