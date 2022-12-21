5 Biggest Takeaways From the RHONJ Season 13 Trailer

The highly anticipated season 13 trailer for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” was released on December 21, 2022. In it, fans got a glimpse of the drama that is about to go down when the new season premieres on February 7, 2023.

Just under four minutes long, the RHONJ trailer did not disappoint. It begins with clips from Teresa Giudice’s wedding and quickly cuts to some choice words shared by some of the other stars throughout the season. Some of the biggest takeaways include the Giudice/Gorga feud and Dolores Catania’s new relationship with Paul O’Connell.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jennifer Aydin’s Marriage Will Be a Storyline

The season 13 RHONJ trailer shows some drama from within the Aydin camp.

“Jennifer Aydin’s on a downward spiral,” Josephs says during an outing with Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider. “She’s gotta deal with her marriage,” she says, though she may not have said that during the same outing.

The trailer then cuts to Jennifer Aydin telling her husband that he doesn’t “do s***.” She goes on to have conversations with other people about how she feels like a “chump,” though it’s not clear if clever editing may make it seem like she’s talking about her relationship when she was actually talking about something else completely.

In addition, Aydin is going to have words with Josephs at one point during the season.

“I have a family, which is something you’ve never f****** know what it’s like to have,” Aydin tells Josephs while sitting at a table outside with other cast members.

Dolores Catania & Frank Catania’s Relationship Will Be Tested

Dolores Catania’s new relationship with Paul O’Connell is definitely going to change the dynamic between her and her ex-husband Frank Catania — and he brings it up more than once on season 13.

At one point, Joe Gorga asks Frank Catania if he misses his ex-wife. “Yes, I do,” he admits. Dolores Catania introduces her new beau to her friends on the season and she tells Melissa Gorga that he’s already talking about getting married.

“I’m not trying to step in Frank’s place, but, I got you now,” O’Connell tells Dolores Catania during one scene.

The seriousness of this relationship appears to be causing some different emotions with Frank Catania, who gets emotional during a dinner with his ex.

“It’s our family. It’s the four of us,” Frank Catania says, referring to the two of them and their two kids. “I will start crying,” he admits.

3. There Are 2 New Full-Time Stars Joining the Cast

Watching the trailer, two new “Real Housewives” stars are introduced. Dolores Catania describes Danielle Cabral as being “very Jerseylicious.”

“I’m over-the-top and extra,” Cabral says in the trailer, as cameras give a glimpse at her home life. Cabral is good friends with Giudice.

Rachel Fuda is also part of the cast as a full-time star and is on #TeamMelissa. Josephs said that Fuda reminds her of “a glamorous Tim Burton character.” Fuda calls herself a “total dictator mom,” adding “what I say is like, what’s happening.”

We also now know that Goldschneider has been demoted to a “friend of” role — and she’s not in the cast photo. Producers also added in Jenn Fessler who is also a “friend of” for season 13.

4. Gabriella Giudice Is Speaking Out

While Giudice’s daughters Gia and Milania have been rather outspoken on past seasons of the show, fans are going to get to know Gabriella a bit better on season 13. Gabriella has always shied away from the cameras, but she’s going to be speaking her mind this season.

“It’s just hurtful,” Giudice says in front of her daughters when talking about her relationship with her brother.

“You literally have one family member,” Gabriella tells her.

In an interview with Brooks Marks on “In the Know,” Gia revealed that her sister was going to speak out on season 13.

“My sister Gabriella is very private, but this season … you’ll see! She finally spoke, because she was like, ‘Nobody ever sees me speak my opinion on this show, so for me to actually speak it now will speak volumes.’ Because she doesn’t usually speak on it,” Gia said earlier this year.

5. The Giudice/Gorga Feud May Be Bigger Than We Thought

For months, fans have been trying to figure out exactly what went down at the finale party that caused a major fight to break out. Things got so bad that Joe and Melissa Gorga decided to skip Giudice’s wedding in August 2022.

The season 13 trailer has a few short clips from that night, but even more clips from scenes of tensions flaring between Giudice and her sister-in-law.

At one point, Giudice tells her brother and his wife, “I don’t think you guys are happy.” Then, the camera shows Joe Gorga ready to physically fight Louie Ruelas before the scene cuts out.

“She’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart,” Giudice is heard saying as a view of Giudice and Ruelas at the altar airs.

“She got her wish,” Giudice says before the trailer ends.

