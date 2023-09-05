RHOC Star Says Season 17 Drama Has Affected Her Relationship

Jennifer Pedranti has opened up about how becoming a “Real Housewives of Orange County” season 17 cast member has affected her relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian.

As fans are aware, Boyajian has been a topic of discussion during the entirety of RHOC season 17, which premiered in June 2023. For instance, Tamra Judge has repeatedly claimed that Boyajian cheated on Pedranti. The couple, however, stated that Judge’s accusation was untrue. In addition, Gina Kirschenheiter, whose ex-husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, was unfaithful, took issue with Pedranti and Boyajian because they had an emotional affair while she was still married to her ex-husband, William Pedranti.

During an August 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Pedranti stated that her castmate’s conversations about her and her boyfriend have impacted their relationship.

“It’s not easy. People have asked me, ‘Does it comes home? Like, does it affect your relationship?’ And you know what? It does. Because I’m on this show. He is not,” said Pedranti. “Yet he is my partner and so much that is coming at me is about him and allegations about him and it is hurtful, we are human, we feel it. And then public opinion, I have never had public opinion where people want to tell me their thoughts and so managing all of that – it can be a lot.”

The mother of five clarified that she and Boyajian are in a good place following the production of RHOC season 17.

“We’re so good, we’re so happy,” said the mother of five.

The RHOC star stated that her boyfriend is supportive and “loves [her] more than [she has] ever felt in [her] life.” She also said she would like to continue starring on future seasons of RHOC because she wants viewers to have a better understanding of their relationship.

“I hope to go forward in this because I want people to see us the way we are,” said Pedranti.

Jennifer Pedranti Shared Comments About Her Relationship Has ‘Taken a lot of Headspace for’ Her & Ryan Boyajian

In a July 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Pedranti stated that her castmate’s comments about her relationship have “taken up a lot of headspace for” her and her boyfriend. She suggested that Boyajian is better at handling the criticism.

“I’m so grateful Ryan manages it the way that he does, I can just headspin about it, like, ‘This doesn’t make sense, I don’t know this,’ but he keeps me a little bit more grounded with it and he sees it for what it is,” said the mother of five.

The 46-year-old also asserted that she and her boyfriend will not break up because of the events that have transpired on RHOC.

“We, thank god, are just in a great space,” said Pedranti.

Jennifer Pedranti Stated that She & Ryan Boyajian Have Had Difficulty Watching ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

During an August 2023 interview with E! Insider, alongside her castmate Taylor Armstrong, Pedranti revealed that she and Boyajian have had difficulty watching RHOC season 17. She suggested that they have taken issue with what certain members of the RHOC season 17 cast have privately said about them.

“It was actually harder watching it because I know what we filmed but I don’t know what they are all filming behind my back, and so all the things that are said are hard and then you go home and you’re like ‘Why the hell are they saying this?’ And he’s like ‘I’m not even on this show! This is your show. Why is it being said about me?’” said Pedranti.

She also stated that Boyajian has found Judge’s comments particularly upsetting because he had a close friendship with her and her husband, Eddie Judge.

“You have to understand, he knew Tamra and Eddie. And they never had issues. So it’s like why is there issues now? It was hard,” said Pedranti.