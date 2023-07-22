Jill Zarin Says She’s ‘Aged Out’ of ‘Real Housewives’

Is Jill Zarin done for good? The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star reunited with her fellow RHONY alumna Bethenny Frankel for their first one-on-one conversation in 12 years on Frankel’s “ReWives” podcast‘s July 18 episode. While there, the pair began talking about the newly rebooted RHONY and its all-new cast, which led Zarin to reflect on her role on RHONY as well as on any spin-off “Real Housewives” series, including Peacock’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy”, which filmed in June 2023 without Zarin on the cast.

“The ‘Houswives’ for me has come and passed,” Zarin told Frankel, “I loved it when I did it. I’m happy for the new cast in the biggest and best way. I had it all. I had it, and I’m aged out. There’s a new crop, it’s a good thing, not a bad thing, it just keeps the show going on longer. I’m not sure why they’re trying to pit the old against the new, it’s not good.”

New RHONY Cast Have Stories to Share About Ramona Singer

Although Andy Cohen may not have been trying to pit the new RHONY cast against the originals as Zarin suggested, the “Watch What Happens Live” host did ask the newbies if they had any run-ins with the “OG” cast members during the casting and production process when they appeared on the July 16 episode to celebrate their RHONY premiere.

The cast agreed that Zarin had reached out to all of them, describing her as a “mama bird” and “so sweet”, while Ubah Hassan (who happens to be cousins with “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan) then shared a run-in with original cast member Ramona Singer.

“First of all, she’s very beautiful,” Hassan shared, “Like, drop-dead gorgeous. She just asked ‘You’re so pretty, are you married?’ and I was like ‘No,’ and she goes, ‘Oh honey, after this show? Forget it.'” Hassan clarified that Singer was implying that being cast on the show would ruin Hassan’s ability to maintain a romantic relationship.

Hassan’s castmate Sai De Silva had a run-in of her own with Singer and described it as less than ideal. Cohen asked the cast to “Agree” or “Disagree” with the statement, “I can name at least one RHONY alum who was a total bitch to me,” and De Silva was the only cast member to “Agree”.

“Ramona was a total bitch to me at Art Basel,” De Silva said, “I introduced myself, that didn’t go really well. She treated me like not a good fan, and then after that, I proceeded to say ‘Oh, I just wanted to introduce myself, I’m on the reboot. The new era. And she said ‘Honey good luck, you’re going to need it.'”

What Do Jill Zarin & Bethenny Frankel Think of the New RHONY Cast?

With one episode having aired, Frankel and Zarin shared their thoughts on the new RHONY cast during their reunion while discussing whether or not they think friendships can survive on “Housewives”.

“The new ‘Housewives’ aired last night,” Zarin said, referring to the RHONY reboot premiere, “and then afterwords I watched Andy on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, and I could almost read Andy’s mind. They’re all together, kumbaya, and then at the very end there was a little something between two of the girls. One [Brynn Whitfield] gave the other one [Erin Lichy] a little bit of a bite, and she was like pissed. And I could read Andy’s mind thinking ‘Wait til the reunion.'”

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Speaks With Victims Allegedly Defrauded by Estranged Husband