Joe Gorga Says He & His Co-Stars Have Been ‘Punished’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Gorga stated that he believes he and his co-stars have been “punished.”

Reality Blurb reported that Gorga said he and his castmates have been unable to watch the show’s new episodes before they air on Bravo.

“You guys watching that episode tonight? We can’t watch it. We used to watch it [beforehand], but we can’t watch it anymore because somebody screwed it up. We got punished,” stated the father of three while filming a May 2024 Instagram video.

According to the publication, Gorga was likely referencing rumors that Jennifer Aydin and his sister Teresa Giudice offered a Bravo-focused social media account RHONJ screeners to guarantee certain posts about some of their castmates would be made.

Reality Blurb also reported that Giudice addressed the claims about her and Aydin during a May 2024 Entertainment Tonight interview. She stated she did not “push X, Y, Z narratives” about RHONJ.

“I don’t do that. Everyone who knows me, like, knows I’m not really big on social media. And I say it the way it is. And, like, the facts. I don’t put out lies like other cast members do,” said Giudice. “They’re all scared. So now they’re trying to put out these other false narratives out there to try to make me look bad. Because a lot of things are going to come out to light.”

Margaret Josephs Discussed Her Issues With Teresa Giudice

In a May 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” RHONJ star Margaret Josephs discussed her feud with Giudice. She stated that her castmate “means nothing in [her] life.” She also said she believed Giudice’s personality drastically changed since their first meeting.

“When I first met her, she had just come out of jail, she was humble, sweet, and kind. The person she is today, I would never want to know,” stated Josephs.

The fashion designer also referenced Giudice has ceased contact with her brother and his wife, Melissa Gorga. She noted that Giudice and the Gorgas did not speak during the production of RHONJ season 14. Josephs stated that she did not think the behavior could continue. The RHONJ personality also hinted that she does not believe Giudice should return to the reality television show.

“I think that if someone’s husband is just so wealthy, and preaches it all the time, I don’t know why his wife is showing up at Subway shops slinging baloney,” said Josephs. “So maybe it’s time for her to go. I don’t know. That’s all I have to say. I don’t think it could continue the way it is. At all. I don’t. But I think there are deep bonds with many of us that can continue.”

Teresa Giudice Opened up About Her Feelings Regarding Joe Gorga & Melissa Gorga

During an appearance on the May 6 episode of “The Talk,” Giudice stated she intends to stay on RHONJ until the show stops airing.

The mother of four also explained her reasoning behind ceasing communication with the Gorgas. She stated she could not forgive the couple for not attending her August 2022 wedding.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut a lot, to keep the peace while my parents were alive. My parents are no longer here. And after what they did after my wedding, tried to make my wedding all about them, that was the last straw,” said Giudice.