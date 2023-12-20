Guerdy Abraira Reveals Impact of Her Feud With Larsa Pippen on Other Bravo Stars

A crossover “Real Housewives” feud appeared to be brewing on December 8 when “Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira appeared to call out RHOBH’s Crystal Kung Minkoff for disinviting her from a holiday party. On December 13, Kung Minkoff confirmed that Abraira had been talking about her but defended her move.

On December 8, Abraira joined the hosts of the “Comments By Celebs” podcast and spoke about getting disinvited from a pre-party ahead of Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party. “I was in LA doing press for just one full 24-hour day, and I ended up going to [Kathy’s] party,” she began. “I was invited to a little shindig pre-Kathy Hilton party by a Beverly Hills Housewife,” she added.

“And then I get a call, the day before or the morning of the party, and I was disinvited,” the RHOM star continued. “Because Larsa [Pippen] was attending so I couldn’t attend,” she said, adding that it would be “uncomfortable” in a sarcastic tone. “So I was kind of like, ‘So two grown people can’t be in the same room and be classy? Got it. Guess I won’t go. Thank you very much for the disinvitation,'” she concluded.

Abraira was asked if the party was in Kung Minkoff’s basement. She said she couldn’t “confirm or deny” but that photos on Instagram would show the full picture. Fans quickly assumed that she meant Kung Minkoff because she posted an Instagram photo of a party “downstairs” at her house. In the photo, Kung Minkoff and Pippen were posing together front and center.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Said She Didn’t Mean to Cause More Drama & Had Been Trying to Keep the Peace

A week after Abraira’s comments, Kung Minkoff appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and confirmed that she was who the RHOM star was referring to.

She explained that she invited Pippen since the two women live on the same street, but also invited Abraira because she got along well with her at BravoCon. However, Kung Minkoff said she hadn’t realized there was drama between the RHOM co-stars. She said when she found out, she called Abraira. “I said, ‘Look, I adore you. You’re lovely. But I don’t think it’s the right mix,'” she recalled. “And [Abraira] said, ‘Totally understand. Let’s hang out at Kathy’s.’ [And] we did.”

After Abraira shared the news in her podcast appearance, Kung Minkoff said the two messaged each other and Abraira apologized for getting the RHOBH star “pulled into” the drama. “I kind of got caught in the crossfire essentially,” the RHOBH star concluded. “I was just trying to keep peace and inadvertently, maybe I caused more, not intentionally.”

Larsa Pippen & Guerdy Abraira Have Been Feuding This Season of RHOM

Pippen and Abraira have been feuding this season after Pippen disclosed the news that Abraira was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Abraira met with Pippen to go over their past disagreements and during their meal she revealed her diagnosis. She asked Pippen to keep it confidential as she hadn’t yet told several of their cast mates and Pippen agreed. The edit then showed Pippen telling several of her friends, including RHOM stars Marysol Patton, Alexia Nepola and Lisa Hochstein.

A few episodes later, Hochstein reached out to Abraira to reveal that she knew and to offer her support. Abraira confronted Pippen about spilling her diagnosis and Pippen refused to apologize, explaining that she shared the news out of concern.

