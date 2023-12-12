Kathy Hilton Posts Surprising Photo With Sister Kyle Richards at Family Christmas Party

Kathy Hilton hosted a holiday party at her Bel Air mansion—and she had quite the guest list.

On December 11, 2023, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” “friend” shared photos from her annual family Christmas party on her Instagram page. While many family members were present, in one photo, Hilton’s sister, Kyle Richards , posed with a plus one – and it was not her husband Mauricio Umansky, whom she is currently separated from.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathy Hilton Invited a New Family Friend to Her Holiday Party

Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party featured a list of famous guests. In photos shared to Instagram, the party host wore a silver scalloped embellished dress as she posed with her sister Kyle Richards in front of an ornately decorated Christmas tree in her foyer. Richards stunned in a form-fitting red dress in the shot. But standing in between the two sisters was Richards’ close friend, singer Morgan Wade. The “Wilder Days” singer wore a burgundy blazer and black pants to the gala.

“Home for the holidays 🎄🎁🌟,” Hilton captioned the post.

Richards also shared photos from the party, including the shot of her and Hilton posing with Wade. “Such a beautiful weekend surrounded by family & friends,” the RHOBH star wrote.

Several fans commented to say they were happy to see the celebrity sisters together. But others questioned why Richards’ husband did not appear in any of the party photos and why Wade was there instead. Richards has denied rumors that she is in a romantic relationship with Wade and has insisted they are just close friends, but some fans are not buying it.

“Kyle doesn’t bring Mo anymore? It’s pretty obvious what’s going on,” one commenter wrote.

“Yay Morgan met the fam,” another cracked.

“It’s giving ‘we’re official’ ‘she’s met the family,’” another agreed.

But Hilton is actually friends with Wade too. She previously told Extra, “Kyle brought Morgan over and we spent a lot of time together. I really, really like her.”

During a November 29, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Hilton also revealed that she shared a bonding experience with Richards and Wade when they all got a four-leaf clover tattoo together. “Morgan, Kyle and I got a tattoo. It was at my house,” Hilton told host Andy Cohen. “I love her,” Hilton added of Wade. “She is really a very humble, wonderful, lovely girl. And very talented. Seeing her on stage is really something.”

Other Guests Posed at Kathy Hilton’s Party

In addition to the photo with her sister and Wade, Hilton posed with guests Tiffany Haddish, Rachel Zoe, Kate Beckinsale, and of course, her own famous daughters, Paris and Nicky.

She also posted a photo of friends Allison Melnick, Bijou Phillips, Faye Resnick, and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke.

Stracke also shared photos from the bash as she posed with RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais at Hilton’s holiday soiree.

“We had such a jolly time at The Hilton’s Christmas fete. Thank you both @kathyhilton and @rickhilton7 for including me!” the Sutton Concept owner captioned an Instagram post.

Hilton and Richards’ sister, Kim Richards, did not appear in any photos from the family Christmas party.

