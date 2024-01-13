Kathy Hilton’s Mansion Sells For Bargain Price After Years on the Market

A property owned by Kathy Hilton and her husband Rick sold after several years on the market—and for a greatly discounted price.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum’s Bel-Air, California investment property, which was originally listed for sale for $55 Million in 2021, was sold in an all-cash deal for less than half that amount in January 2024, according to The Robb Report. The sprawling, luxury estate sold for $25 million to “an entity tied to” the family of billionaire Song Qinghou, the outlet reported.

The mansion has been on and off the market and was most recently listed for $39.5 million, per the property’s Zillow listing, which now has it marked as “off-market.” The “sale” listing was taken down in October 2023. The property was updated as “sold” on January 2, 2024, per Redfin.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Mansion Was Constructed in 2021, Years After Rick & Kathy Hilton Bought the Property

In 2015, Rick and Kathy Hilton paid $9.3 million for the property located on Saint Cloud Road in Bel-Air. At the time, a 1930s house sat on the land. According to The Dirt, the old house was demolished, and a $26 million loan was taken out for a new construction project on the property.

Once construction was complete, a listing shared on Hilton & Hyland’s website described the mansion as “ground-up new construction.” The teaser also boasted the home’s “traditional Georgian architecture with a modern flair.” According to the Hilton & Hyland listing, the three-story home features architecture from Harrison Design with interior design by Kathy Hilton and Nicole Gordon Studios.

In addition to eight bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a library, an 850-bottle wine room, gym, and home theater, the house includes a 3,300 square foot terrace with a swimming pool, spa, and a custom pool house. Originally listed at $55 million, the house underwent several price cuts during a volatile real estate market.

The Property Was Once Featured on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Play

The Hilton’s in-construction property was actually seen on a past episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” When Hilton joined the cast as a “friend,” she showed off the home durng the season 11 finale. While touring the house with Sutton Stracke and two of the builders, Kathy shared that she originally planned to move into the new property but opted to stay in her own Bel-Air mansion instead.

“This is one of my projects. I am going to sell this,” Kathy told Stracke on the episode, per BravoTV.com. “This house, we bought, Rick and I, for ourselves. But Rick goes, ‘Don’t you have like all these sentimental memories [at our current house] and everything?’”

Hilton added that it meant a lot to her husband to stay in their original home.

After touring the reconstructed pad, Stracke joked that she never felt so “poor” in her life. “This house is huge,” she said. “I could fit three of my houses inside this one house.”

At the time, Hilton estimated the selling price would be somewhere around $53 million. Stracke also said of the massive house, “This is Kathy. This has the Kathy Hilton stamp of approval on it.”

Hilton called the house “the best of the best.”

