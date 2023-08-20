Kenya Moore Names ‘Most Iconic’ ‘Real Housewife’

“That’s easy, kind of.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore made an August 18 appearance on Elle’s “Thirst Trap” YouTube series, in which stars are challenged to either answer a tough question honestly or face a less than favorable shot.

To get out of taking a shot of pickle juice, Moore was happy to “Rank the following Housewives from most iconic to least iconic: NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Eva Marcille.”

Moore jumped on her answer, giving original RHOA cast member Leakes props by saying, “NeNe is going to be most iconic. I’m going to say Eva Marcille is going to be the second one because Eva can read. Eva is beautiful, stunningly beautiful, she can read, and I think that Kim is just delusional and she’s just a liar and I don’t think that that’s iconic.”

Kenya Moore to NeNe Leakes’ Comments About Her

Moore went on in her “Thirst Trap” interview to say that she has heard what Leakes said about her on Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast in July 2023. Leakes, during part one of her two-part interview, said that Moore’s joining the RHOA cast in season five coincided with a shift in the atmosphere of the show.

“Our stories were real, everything we talked about and did was real,” Leakes said, “We didn’t pretend like we had a boyfriend when we didn’t have one. I think once Kenya came on the show, I’m not saying that Kenya started it or did it, but I’m saying at that moment it started to be, ‘let’s create our storyline.'”

When King asked if Leakes was intimidated by Moore’s addition to cast or fearful of Moore becoming “the star” over Leakes, Leakes responded that, “I have never thought Kenya was the star of the show. Now I’m not even being shady, seriously. Honestly, I’ve never thought she was the star of the show ever. I think Kenya is great on the show and I think she was a great addition to the show and I think the show needs Kenya, by the way. But I never saw her as the star of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ ever.”

In her “Thirst Trap” interview, Moore responded to these comments, saying, “I mean of course she had to throw a little shade, she couldn’t give me all of my flowers. And guess what? I’m still here. And I have kept my legs closed to married men.”

Would NeNe Leakes Return to RHOA?

Despite her bumpy history with Bravo and Andy Cohen after her time on the show ended, Leakes revealed to King that a return to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” wouldn’t be completely out of the question for her, however she did stipulate that, “If I had to go back it will be 100% for the fans. The check is not a bad check although I think my check should be bigger… the check is not a bad check.”

Moore may not be against a potential return from Leakes either, as she said in her own interview with King from August 15, “If I’m being honest, yeah [I miss her on RHOA]. She is a force all on her own. You can’t take that away from her. That’s one thing about me, I am never not going to give you your flowers and I’m never going to discount what you contributed to any space that you’re in. She was a major force of Real Housewives and you can’t ever erase that from her.”

