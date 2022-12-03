Mauricio Umansky Gives Update on Kyle Richards’ Relationship With Sisters Kim & Kathy

Mauricio Umansky gave an update on his wife Kyle Richards’ ongoing family feud.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has long had a rocky relationship with her sister, Kim Richards, And during the filming for the 12th season of the Bravo reality show, she had a falling out with her eldest sister, Kathy Hilton, during a cast trip to Aspen that culminated with the socialite ranting about her sister behind her back. While the moment was not caught on camera, Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of having a meltdown after leaving a nightclub and threatening to destroy Kyle and her family.

Following the RHOBH reunion, Kyle told E! News that things were still “not great” between her and Kathy.

Mauricio Umansky Gave an Update on the Sisters’ Relationship

In October 2022, Kyle told The Daily Mail that things had improved between her and her siblings. “Sisters always make up,” she said. “Yeah, we just threw a shower for my niece. All of my sisters, together.”

But one month later, her husband was telling a different story. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Umansky revealed that the sisters are still estranged heading into the holiday season.

“Right now, well I mean the truth is that they have really not spoken since all of this has gone down,” he said on the November 30, 2022 episode of Andy Cohen’s Bravo talk show. “I’m just being super supportive of Kyle, and eventually, you know, hopefully the families get back together.”

Umansky added that he is “all good” with his sisters-in-law. “Kim and I are all good. Kathy and I are all good,” he said. “To be clear, I stay completely out of their personal dynamics. That’s the best solution for me, I stay out of it. I support Kyle 100 percent on everything she says, does, and will ever do. And that’s my philosophy and my politics and I stay out of it.”

Umansky previously told E! News that he will support his wife until she is ready to make amends with her sister Kathy. “If she wants to reconcile, I am all down for it,” The Agency founder said. “If she’s not ready to reconcile and she needs to just keep it going for a little bit, I support her a thousand percent.”

Mauricio Umansky Said Lisa Rinna Was ‘Extraordinarily Distraught’ Over What She Witnessed From Kathy Hilton

While he stays out of the sisters’ drama, Umansky did admit that he witnessed the aftermath of Kathy Hilton’s meltdown in Aspen, during which she reportedly made threats against his family. On WWHL, he told host Andy Cohen that he slept through his sister-in-law’s tirade, which took place after she and Rinna returned to the Umansky home from the night out.

“Yes, I actually was sleeping,” Umansky said. “They stayed out really late that night, they went to the Caribou Club. I was with them until about midnight, maybe 12:30. Then I got tired. I always do, anybody that knows me knows I go to bed early. I went home I went to bed and all that happened.”

“I can tell you that I woke up that night late, it was early morning,” he added. “Rinna was extraordinarily distraught from everything that she had heard and seen from Kathy. … She had a hard time that morning and it was a very intense night without question. I was not there and so I can’t say exactly what was said or what wasn’t said, but there was no question that that night was really intense.”

