Kyle Richards Speaks Out on Former RHOBH Star’s Claims Against Andy Cohen

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is coming the Bravo producer Andy Cohen‘s defense.

During an appearance on the March 27 episode of Kelly Ripa’s podcast, “Let’s Talk Off Camera,” Richards noted that former Bravo personalities Leah McSweeney and Brandi Glanville have made allegations about Cohen. She stated that she is “angry” about the claims. The RHOBH personality, who joined the series in 2010, stated that the “Watch What Happens Live” host has kept his distance from Bravo stars.

“I have only seen him be professional and thoughtful,” said Richards.

According to Page Six, Glanville stated Cohen had sexually harassed her in a legal document “her attorneys sent NBC, Shed Media and Warner Bros.” Cohen addressed Glanville’s allegations in a February 22 X post, wherein he stated his comments were “absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke.” He clarified that he wanted to apologize for the “inappropriate” comment.

Richards suggested she believed Glanville made the allegations for monetary gain after she recently had difficulty finding work on reality television. Page Six reported that Glanville’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco” co-star, Caroline Manzo, accused her of sexual assault in 2023. Glanville stated the claims were untrue.

“Listen, she says it herself. ‘How am I going to work now?’ Basically what happened with ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ has halted her career. And she needs to make money. So that’s what I think that’s all about, honestly,” said Richards.

Richards went on to say that she believes Glanville is “just angry and hurt.”

“She’s somebody who’s like, ‘How am I going to make money now?’ If her main source of income was doing these reality shows,” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Discussed Leah McSweeney’s Claims

During the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast episode, Richards seemed to reference McSweeney’s allegation that Cohen favored Bravo personalities who used cocaine alongside him. Rolling Stone magazine reported that Cohen denied the allegation.

“I have never been pressured to drink on the show. I mean I have never seen drugs around Andy. Any of this. I’m like, ‘What is this?'” said Richards.

She also stated that she believes “it is really dangerous to make accusations like that.”

Kyle Richards Spoke About Filming the 13th Season of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During a February 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, Richards stated she had difficulty filming RHOBH during its 13th season. She referenced that several of her castmates inquired about her relationship with her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. As fans are aware, Umansky and Richards are currently separated.

She stated that she did not initially want to discuss the issues in her marriage as her daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie, Sophia Umansky, Portia Umansky, and Alexia Umansky, were not aware of the situation.

Richards then shared that she feels she could “take a break” from the series following season 13.

“There were times this season I thought I’m going through such a hard time in my personal life and I have to show up here everyday. And have everyone coming at me,” said the mother of four.

She also stated that she does not appreciate the scrutiny she receives after RHOBH episodes air.

“Of course, I’m thinking, ‘Why would I do this to myself?'” shared Richards.

She clarified that she does have an enjoyable time filming the series.

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Future on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Richards spoke about her future on RHOBH during a February 2024 interview with E! News. She suggested she will not decide if she will continue starring in the series until the show’s upcoming 14th season is closer to filming.

“I honestly don’t know yet,” stated Richards.