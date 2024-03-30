Kyle Richards Reveals 1 Thing She’ll Never Do When It Comes to Dating

Kyle Richards gave an update on her dating life. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star separated from her husband , Mauricio Umansky, in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Since that time, she has played coy about her plans to date.

Richards, 55, has denied that she is dating singer Morgan Wade. But during a March 27, 2024 appearance on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast, the Bravo veteran said she is open to dating at some point.

“It’s really hard to wrap my head around that,” she said of dating. “But of course, I’ve thought about that and my friends make all kinds of jokes and stuff, you know? But I mean, that day will come regardless because we are separated and we’re allowed to do what we want to do right now. That’s the way it is.”

One thing Richards said she will not do? Dating apps such as Raya. “Oh my God. No, no,” Richards told Ripa. “I’m not going on any dating apps. I can tell you that.”

Richards’ new comments come nearly a month after she hosted a Q&A on her “Cozy Chic” Amazon Live and was asked if she was dating. “Um, yeah… That’s a big question,” she replied with a nervous laugh. “I don’t really know how to quite…”

She then added, “We’re allowed to. We’re allowed to do what we want. …I am happy right now.”

Kyle Richards Said Both Men & Women Slide Into Her DMs

Richards said she gets plenty of activity in her direct messages from both men and women. “I have random people [messaging me],” she told Ripa. “Yes, I have men and women messaging me now. I mean, it’s just so funny. But it didn’t use to be like that. “

The Bravo star referenced the scrutiny there has been over her close friendship with singer Morgan Wade. “I can have lunch with or dinner with every one of my other very close friends and you’ll never see that,” she shared. “So the perception is that I’m only with this person who doesn’t even live in California, by the way. Secondly, I think it was timing, honestly, just because of what happened. You know, she has all the tattoos and everything. And because of the timing of, you know, after that story came out that we were separated, I think that they were just looking for something.”

Richards has been explaining her relationship with Wade for the past year. In October 2023, she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and confirmed that she is just “very, very close” with Wade. She also pointed to Wade’s full-sleeve tattoo look for the dating rumors. “When I see these things [online], I’m like, if she didn’t have all those tattoos, people would not say that,” she said of her relationship with Wade.

Kyle Richards Previously Said She’d Be Open to Dating a Woman

Richards was asked about dating before her split from Umansky was even announced. During an RHOBH season 13 episode, the women played a game when Crystal Kung Minkoff asked Richards if she would “ever date a woman” and Richards admitted she wouldn’t rule it out.

During “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, she also admitted she would consider dating a woman after two marriages to men. “I have changed,” Richards told host Andy Cohen. “I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that’s what you have to think and believe. … This last year and a half I have changed. I don’t know what the future holds, so why wouldn’t I say maybe?”

As for her estranged husband, Umansky told USA Today he is still “navigating a separation and learning what to do with that” before diving back into the dating pool. “I have not been running around dating,” he said. “I am not interested in being a playboy. One of these days I’m going to start dating, I can tell you that for sure.”

