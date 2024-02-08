Morgan Wade Addresses Recent Kyle Richards Rumors on Social Media

Country singer Morgan Wade reacted to recent rumors about her and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

Reality Blurb reported that Wade posted an Instagram Story that dispelled she and Richards were feuding. According to the publication, some RHOBH viewers speculated the friends were having issues after Wade removed many of her Instagram pictures.

“P.S. I am not fighting with [Kyle Richards],” captioned Wade in her February 6 Instagram Story.

Richards uploaded Wade’s Instagram Story for her followers to see.

“It was a slow news week apparently,” read the caption of Richards’ Instagram Story.

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Relationship With Morgan Wade & Mauricio Umansky

During a February 2024 interview with Extra TV, Richards acknowledged that some fans believe she is romantically involved with Wade. As fans are aware, the “Halloween” actress has repeatedly denied the rumors.

While speaking to Extra TV, she stated that she believes RHOBH viewers would not speculate about the nature of her relationship with the 29-year-old “if [Wade] didn’t have the tattoos and everything.”

Richards also mentioned her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, whom she wed in 1996. She stated that while their separation is “hard,” she and Umansky are cordial.

“We live under the same roof and we get along. We’re just figuring it out,” said Richards.

In addition, the RHOBH star shared she took issue with her castmates, specifically Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley, who repeatedly inquired about her marriage while the season 13 cameras were rolling. She stated she did not expect that behavior from her friends. In addition, Richards referenced that she is no longer close to Stracke or Kemsley following season 13.

“I was like, ‘Why are they doing this to me?’ I’m so confused. So when Dorit said some things in her interviews, it affected my relationship because I’m like, ‘You are making this so much harder for me. You know what I am going through. Like, all of these statements and comments are just making my life so much more difficult for me,'” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Was Unhappy With Some of Her RHOBH Castmates

Richards made similar comments about her RHOBH castmates in a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She explained that she did not want to discuss her relationship issues on camera, as her daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie, Portia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, and Alexia Umansky, were unaware their parents were having issues.

“I didn’t feel like sharing it on camera quite yet. But I was honest with the [cast],” said the 55-year-old. “When they started grilling me, I was like, ‘Why are you acting like I haven’t been honest? I told you it’s the worst year we’ve ever had.’ Did they want me to take them inside my bedroom? I don’t know what they wanted me to do. I felt like people I considered my friends hurt me.”

Richards also stated that she still cares for her estranged husband.

“We love each other, we go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don’t know what the future looks like. That’s the hardest part because the unknown is scary,” said the reality television star.

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.