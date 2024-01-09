Kyle Richards Explains Her Remark About Possibly Dating a Woman

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is making clarifying comments regarding a moment from the 13th season of the Bravo series.

According to Reality Blurb, Richards was approached by a member of the paparazzi from TMZ in early January 2024. The photographer encouraged Richards to share more information in regards to her remark from RHOBH season 13, episode 11, which will premiere on January 10. In a preview for the RHOBH episode, Dorit Kemsley appeared to choke on her wine when Richards asked if she would “ever date a woman.” Crystal Kung Minkoff then seemingly posed the same question to Richards, who replied, “Yeah” with a nod.

While speaking to Richards in early January 2024, the TMZ photographer inquired if her remark about dating a woman was “hypothetically or for anyone specific in the future.” The RHOBH star responded that she and her castmates “were playing a game” during season 13, episode 11.

“So I was asked a hypothetical question,” continued Richards.

The photographer also inquired whether Richards’ season 13, episode 11 remark had any “truth to that.”

“I mean, I don’t know,” responded the Bravo personality. “I don’t know. Things can change. You never know.”

Kyle Richards Addressed Rumors About Her & Morgan Wade

While speaking to Us Weekly in December 2023, Richards acknowledged rumors have circulated that she and her friend, singer Morgan Wade, are romantically involved. As fans are aware, Richards has repeatedly said she and Wade are just friends.

During the December 2023 Us Weekly interview, Richards stated that she does not mind the speculation surrounding her and Wade’s friendship.

“I don’t even think about it anymore. It doesn’t faze me,” said Richards.

The reality television star also noted that Wade has appeared in a few episodes of RHOBH season 13. She suggested that the country singer did not feel comfortable being featured on a Bravo series. Richards explained, “Even though she’s an artist and a musician, she’s not someone who wants this attention.”

Daily Mail reported that during a December 2023 interaction with the paparazzi, Wade stated that she would not film for RHOBH again.

“I’m good. Nothing against anybody or anything, that’s all cool, but I’ll leave that for them. I’ll leave it to the pros,” said the 29-year-old. “It’s different for me. I mean, it’s not what I do, but you know, it’s cool for other people.I play music. That’s what I’m good at.”

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Estranged Husband in December 2023

During the December 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Richards discussed where she and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, stand. She stated that they still “love each other” and are undergoing therapy. The RHOBH personality also said that while they “both want to see each other happy,” she does not “know what the future looks like” for them.

“That’s the hardest part because the unknown is scary,” said the mother of four.

In addition, Richards noted that she and her estranged husband “still live in the same house” even though they have separated.

“I have no idea how long we’ll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation,” stated the 54-year-old.

Richards made similar comments about her living situation with Umansky in a December 2023 interview with The Messenger.

“We both very much live at home in the same house. And we’re fortunate enough that my home can fit us all to spread out,” stated the RHOBH star. “And I’m also very fortunate that we get along, and care about each other very much and that we are a family no matter what.”