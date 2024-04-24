Kyle Richards Races to Her Daughter Farrah’s Side After Home Burglary

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is there for her daughter. The actor and reality star raced to her daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s home on Tuesday, April 23 after receiving word of a burglary that took place earlier that day.

TMZ first broke the news, reporting that the break-in occurred around 1 p.m. Pacific time while Aldjufrie was away from home. According to the outlet, the burglars stole quite a bit from Aldjufrie’s home, including handbags and jewelry, and cut her WiFi off in the process.

The outlet also captured Richards on camera arriving at her daughters home. There is photo and video footage of Richards and Aldjufrie speaking with the police, and a TMZ videographer asked Richards if everybody was okay as Richards walked over to her car to leave.

“Yes, [Farrah’s] fine. Yes, [everybody is okay,] thank you,” Richards said briefly before leaving the scene.

Kyle Richards Was Burglarized in 2017

While Aldjufrie’s burglary was very unfortunate, Richards is able to help her daughter through the event as Richards faced her own home burglary in 2017.

According to Bravo’s Daily Dish, Richards reflected on her experience in a 2022 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when reacting to her castmate Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion.

“After we were burglarized, it probably took me at least six months to feel safe in my home again,” Kyle said in a May 2022 episode of the series. “I was walking around with all these keys on me, locking everything up like a crazy person even though everything was already taken from us. I would get in bed and close my eyes, and I would picture people coming into my bedroom, even though I never even saw it. So how is Dorit going to get through this when she actually saw two men at the foot of her bed? That changes you.”

Richards also told Bravo that it took her a while to feel fully comfortable and safe in her home again after the incident. “Once we were burglarized, I thought I was going to sell my house. I was like, ‘I’m over this. I don’t want to live here anymore.’ That’s why I kept my house in Bel-Air, the one that Sutton [Stracke] was leasing from me. But then, once I spent some time and I was comfortable again, I sold the Bel-Air house, and now I’m just changing everything in the house to make it exactly the way I want it because I think it really is our forever home.”

How Much Was Stolen From Kyle Richards’ Home?

According to The Daily Dish, when Richards’ home was burglarized in 2017, the robbers got quite a bit from her. The outlet shared that the burglars broke into Richards’ home through a window and stole nearly $1 million worth of jewelry, including over $100,000 in watches.

Among the missing items was a ring from Richards’ late mother, which Richards later believed she spotted in an Instagram post from actor Diane Keaton in 2019. While Richards tracked down the woman who was wearing the ring in Keaton’s post, Diana French, French claimed that the ring had belonged to her for 40 years after her own mother had passed, leading Richards to continue her search elsewhere.

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga Responds to Andy Cohen’s Claims RHONJ is ‘Not Sustainable’