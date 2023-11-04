Kyle Richards Reveals What Happened After ‘Dinner Party From Hell’ at Her House

Kyle Richards opened up about a hellish dinner party she hosted while filming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” 13th season. The RHOBH OG’s Encino home was the setting for a “weed dinner party” filmed in March 2023, The party will be featured later this season on the Bravo reality show.

During an October 27, 2023 appearance on “Live With Kelly & Mark,” Richards dished on the dinner party and comparisons to the original “Dinner Party From Hell” that took place with psychic Allison DuBois in season 1.

Kyle Richards Said She Wasn’t Talking to Some of Her Co-Stars After the Dinner Party

Play

While speaking on “Live With Kelly & Mark,” Richards replied with “Oh my gosh!” when asked about the dinner party she hosted.

“People are comparing it to the season one dinner party from hell,” she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Of comparisons to the e-cigarette that psychic Allison DuBois puffed on during the season 1 dinner party, Richards said, “Someone did light up an actual joint. I mean that was you know a step up from the electric cigarette or whatever that was.”

Richards then revealed some of the guest list but did not name who got into the most trouble. “It was Housewives past and present,” she said. “Our current cast and Denise Richards was there, Faye Resnick, Camille Grammer.”

“Somebody was a little inebriated and maybe had their jacket on upside down. Maybe even twisted backwards at some point,” she added. “Somebody had to be escorted out. Tears, fighting. It was a whole situation.”

Richards said she didn’t get any friendly morning-after texts and instead was on the outs with some of her guests

“The next day it was more like I wasn’t speaking to some people,” she told Ripa and Consuelos. “And then it’s like we have to do the recap, like we got to get together with one of the girls to address what happened the night before and go over the whole thing. And some of them you don’t really want to talk to.”

Richards previously teased the doomed dinner party during an Amazon Live earlier in October. “It was really bad,” she said. “There was a major blowup and then somebody had to be, sort of, sent home because they were not doing so great.”

Andy Cohen Said the Dinner Party Will Air Over 2 Episodes

Bravo host Andy Cohen saw a preview of the dinner party episodes. On his Sirius XM show “Radio Andy” he teased that the dinner party will be shown during episode 6 of RHOBH’s 13th season. “Kyle has a dinner at her house … that is as iconic, I think, as the dinner from hell, or Kathy Hilton’s thing,” Cohen said.

“It’s wild and it’s over two episodes,” Andy added of the dinner party. “I just watched part two the other night and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There is not a psychic but it’s like full cast call. Denise Richards, Camile, Grammer Faye Resnik, with Cynthia Bailey thrown in. They are all around a table for two episodes. It’s incredible.”

Richards is the only current RHOBH cast member in attendance at the season 1 dinner party at Camille Grammer’s house. But there was another disastrous dinner party held at Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton’s house in season 11.

While speaking with Today in August 2023, RHOBH star Erika Jayne compared the two parties she attended. “I wasn’t at the [original] dinner party from hell, but I feel like Kathy Hilton’s (dinner party) was at least hell for me,” she told Today, referring to how her co-stars spent the dinner party grilling her about the victims of her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s fraud lawsuits.

“[At Kyle Richards’ dinner] we were intoxicated because the chef cooked with THC,” she added.

Erika also noted that guest Denise Richards came at her out of nowhere and ruined her “buzz.”

READ NEXT: RHONY Newcomer Reveals Surprising Past With Lisa Vanderpump