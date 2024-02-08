Dorit Kemsley Says She Was in a Bad Place With 1 RHOBH Cast Member

Dorit Kemsley admitted she was not in a great place with Kyle Richards when they sat down to tape the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion on January 26, 2024.

Speaking with BravoTV.com, Kemsley admitted, “I’m not going into this reunion on the best terms with Kyle. … [We’re] not in a great place.”

“It hurts me, and I got a lot of feelings. And I really need to be open and honest because I care enough about our friendship. And it’s important to me that the air is cleared,” the Beverly Beach founder added of her relationship with the RHOBH veteran.

Kemsley has not offered an update on when she stands with Richards post-reunion, but it’s clear their friendship isn’t as close as it once was. During a January 23 Amazon Live, Richards responded to a fan who asked if she was on speaking terms with Kemsley following season 13. “I’m not not talking, but I haven’t talked to her in a while,” Richards replied.

Dorit Kemsley Previously Talked About Her Friendship With Kyle Has Changed

On the 13th season of RHOBH, Kemsley was not completely in the know about the severity of Richards’ marital problems with her husband Mauricio Umansky. In one scene, the mom of two became suspicious of Richards’ marriage and even asked her longtime co-star, “What’s going on with you and Mo?”

In a confessional, Kemsley noted that she and her husband PK didn’t hang out with Richards and Umansky as couples the way that they used to. And during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in December 2023, Kemsley also confirmed she didn’t know about Richards and Umansky’s separation until the story leaked to People magazine in July. “I learned with everyone else,” Kemsley told host Andy Cohen of the longtime couple’s split.

Kemsley also expressed jealousy over Richards’ close friendship with singer Morgan Wade. “Ugh, she’ll kill me, but I feel like the closer she got with Morgan the further she got from me,” Kemsley told Cohen. “I’m sorry Kyle, I love you but that’s the truth, that’s how I feel.”

Kyle Richards Downplayed Her Friendship With Dorit

Richards has gone on record as saying Kemsley exaggerated the amount of time they used to spend together. Speaking on her Amazon Live in January, the “Halloween” star reacted to one of Kemsley’s RHOBH season 13 confessionals in which she complained about not being invited on any of Richards’ girls’ trips. In another scene, Kemsley claimed that she and PK used to “go on vacations” with Richards and Umansky. She made it seem as though it was a regular thing.

But on her Amazon livestream, Richards called Kemsley’s claims a “flat-out exaggeration.” The RHOBH OG said she could only recall one or two times that the two families vacationed together. As for dissing Kemsley for the off-camera girls’ trips, she added, “My friends and I, we’ll work out. We’ll go to the gym, we work out together. Dorit doesn’t like to do that stuff. To put it bluntly, it’s just an exaggeration. Completely.”

On her Amazon Live on February 6, a fan asked Richards if she thinks her relationship with Kemsley will get better. “I can always repair things with someone if I care about them,” she replied. She also said that she felt “better” when leaving the reunion than when she got there.

