Kyle Richards Says Dorit Kemsley ‘Exaggerated’ Their Past

Kyle Richards addressed Dorit Kemsley’s comments about their friendship—and she said her co-star “exaggerated” the situation.

Speaking on her Amazon Live, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran commented on Kemsley’s claims that they used to regularly travel together before Richards formed a friendship with Morgan Wade.

Richards also noted her castmates complain about “all of these trips” she goes on without them, and she said they are actually referring to the same trip over and over.

Kyle Richards Said Dorit Kemsley ‘Exaggerated’ the Amount of Time They Spent Together

Richards was on a birthday trip to Mexico when she went live on her Amazon stream on January 9, 2024. The RHOBH star joked that her co-stars talked about her last birthday trip to the same place multiple times. “My last birthday trip to Mexico that they’ve turned into 12 different trips apparently,” Richards said. “One trip they said was Italy, it was still the same trip to Mexico. All these trips I went on and the girls talk about this this season, it was the one trip.”

“It makes me laugh. A lot,” she added. “It was one trip. Yeah, some of the cast, ‘All these trips we weren’t included in.’ It was the one trip that we posted a lot of photos that they just keep talking about.”

In one RHOBH season 13 episode, Kemsley claimed, “Kyle and I used to go away once or twice, even more a year. Now I’m not invited on any of her trips.” In another scene, Kemsley claimed she and her husband, PK, used to “go on vacations” with Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky.

During her livestream, Richards referenced the RHOBH episode in which Kemsley said they used to go on trips together. “It shows a trip that we went on once, PK, Dorit, and me and Mau. The four of us with our kids,” Richards said. “And then they show another trip. It’s from the show. I’m sorry. I love Dorit, but you’re showing a trip from the show. Let’s not exaggerate the situation.”

“My point is, you’re trying to make it seem like I do all these trips without her now. There’s one trip that we actually did as couples—ever,” Richards added.

Elsewhere on the livestream, Richards added of Kemsley, “She said ‘We used to go on trips together.’ Not to be shady. We’ve only gone on one trip together as a couple that I can recall, Mau, Dorit, PK, and me. “

Richards noted the two couples did do Vegas together and were once in London at the same time. She called Kemsley’s claims “flat-out an exaggeration.”

Kyle Richards Hinted She Doesn’t Have A Lot in Common With Dorit Kemsley Anymore

Richards circled back to the topic when a fan suggested that maybe Kemsley just “misses” her. “Yes, but also she lives right down the street and can call me to make a plan too,” Richards replied.

Richards quit drinking alcohol in July 2022 and spends a lot of time working out. She hinted that she doesn’t share the same interests as Kemsley anymore. “I love Dorit,” she said again. “But it’s like. my friends and I, we’ll work out, we’ll go to the gym, we work out together. Dorit doesn’t like to do that stuff. To put it bluntly, it’s just an exaggeration. Completely.”

“Listen, I love her and I’ve invited her to things too,” Richards added. “Her kids are little. Like I said, she doesn’t like to work out so… we’ll try to grab lunch or dinner here and there, and I’m not drinking [alcohol]. I love Dorit but sometimes things are exaggerated and it’s a little frustrating.”

Over the past two years, Richards has formed a close friendship with singer Morgan Wade. They both live alcohol-free lifestyles and share interests such as working out and music. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in December 2023, Kemsley claimed Richards’ friendship with Wade has affected her own friendship with her.

“Ugh, she’ll kill me, but I feel like the closer she got with Morgan the further she got from me,” Kemsley told host Andy Cohen. “But I don’t think I’m the only one [that feels that way],” she continued. “I’m sorry Kyle, I love you but that’s the truth, that’s how I feel.”

