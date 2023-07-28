Kyle Richards Gives Update on Relationship With Dorit Kemsley Amid Mauricio Umansky Separation

Kyle Richards set the record straight about her relationship with Dorit Kemsley – and her husband’s relationship with her.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” gave fans an update on her longtime co-star during an Amazon Live shot three weeks after her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky was made public.

In a joint Instagram post in July 2023, Richards and Umansky acknowledged they hit a “rough” patch in their 27-year marriage but denied they are planning to divorce at this time. They also clarified that there was “no wrongdoing” on anyone’s part, which appeared to be a clap back at longstanding rumors of infidelity – including rumors that Umansky had an affair with Kemsley.

Kyle Richards Said There’s ‘No Issues’ Whatsoever Between Her & Dorit Kemsley

Richards and her husband have formed a close friendship with Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK, but in 2022, there were rumors that Umansky and Dorit Kemsley had an affair. Fans picked up on their flirty behavior as well as Umansky’s ranking of the Beverly Beach founder as the best-looking RHOBH wife besides his own wife. Fans also noticed that Richards rarely posts photos with Kemsley.

Weeks after confirming her marital issues, Richards answered fan questions on her Amazon Live, including a query about her how her relationship with Kemsley is going,

“A lot of people ask about that,” Richards revealed. “’Oh no, there’s trouble with Kyle and Dorit. There’s rumors about Mauricio and Dorit,’” she said. “No. We are fine. I love Dorit. I love PK. Mau and PK love each other. Absolutely no issues there.”

“Just because I’m not posting things on Instagram all the time doesn’t mean they’re not existing and happening in my real life,” Richards added.

Dorit Kemsley Shut Down Rumors That She Had an Affair With Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky

Rumors about the relationship between Umansky and Kemsley hit a fever pitch in 2022. In August 2022, former RHOBH star Dana Wilkey went so far as to share an Instagram post that suggested that the two were having an affair, which prompted an angry response from Kemsley.

“Kyle and Mau are our friends, and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie?” Kemsley wrote in the comment section, per Us Weekly. “If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason.”

Kemsley also clapped back at the rumors during a September 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“It’s something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross but you don’t want to give air to it,” she told host Andy Cohen.

Umansky also hinted that cheating rumors will be addressed in the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline,” he revealed on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast in April 2023. “So, there’s definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is. …In order to be on these shows, you got to grow some thick skin,” he added.