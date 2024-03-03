Kyle Richards Says She’s Still ‘Not Good’ With RHOBH Co-Star After Season 13 Reunion

Kyle Richards said she is still friends with Dorit Kemsley but that things are “not good” between them.

One month after “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion taping, Richards answered fan questions on Amazon Live, and one of the first viewers asked her where she stands with Kemsley.

“Yes, we’re friends,” Richards replied on February 29, 2024, before adding, “Right now, it’s not good. She hurt me.”

Kyle Richards Was ‘Shocked’ That Dorit Kemsley Shared Her Private Text Message

Addressing her fans, Richards explained there were “a number of things” she didn’t get to say during the RHOBH reunion when it taped in late January. She explained that her issues with Kemsley go beyond “things that she said on the show and in her interviews.”

Richards also reacted to Kemsley sharing a private text message she sent her. During the first part of the RHOBH season 13 reunion, Kemsley told Erika Jayne backstage that Richards sent her a “manipulative” text in an attempt to “silence” her. The lengthy text message then appeared onscreen.

“I did not know at that time that she read my text message. And that was private, and I was really shocked by that,” Richards said of the RHOBH reunion clip. “I was really shocked. Honestly, I was really surprised by that. Because in all the years of doing this show – fourteen years there now – I’ve never, ever shared anything that’s been said to me off camera or a text that’s off camera, private.”

“She said I hurt her feelings when I said she exaggerated our friendship,” Richards added of Kemsley. “She is my friend, and I care about her and her family a lot. But you don’t do that to your close friend. You just don’t.”

“I’m gonna need a minute,” she added of her relationship with Kemsley.

Kyle Richards Said Dorit Kemsley Plays to the Audience

Richards previously said she was also bothered by Kemsley questioning her about her marital problems on camera months before her separation from Mauricio Umansky was announced .

“I didn’t love being asked about things about my marriage from her because we’re closer, with the camera that’s this close to my face,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight in February 2024. “I understand that we signed up for this job, but I can only say that so many times. Just watching the season, and some of the things that are said in the interviews set me back sometimes. Because I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m already struggling so much. If you’re my friend, don’t make it more complicated for me.’”

On Amazon Live, Richards also claimed Kemsley plays to the audience.

“At BravoCon, they had us get up – you know, the two best friends from Beverly Hills. And then they said something like, ‘Name your favorite Richards sisters and what order,’” Richards shared with fans. “Obviously, Dorit and I are the closest. And she was like, ‘Hmm,’ and she didn’t want to say and couldn’t say. That’s why I said, ‘It feels like you always just are playing to the audience instead of saying what you really feel in your heart, and it really bothers me.’”

“Some people do just want the audience to agree with them,” Richards added.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Daughters Cry Over Their Split