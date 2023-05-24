Kyle Richards Makes Comment About RHOBH Co-Star’s Quick Weight Loss

Kyle Richards clapped back at critics of her recent weight loss – and she questioned why fans aren’t looking in the direction of another “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

In an interview with Page Six published on May 23, 2023, Richards once again shot down rumors that she used the weight loss drug Ozempic to shed pounds. “I can say that I have never tried it and I have never taken it,” Richards said. “I’m not on any weight loss drug. If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it.”

She then questioned why her RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne isn’t getting more scrutiny over her newly slimmed body.

Kyle Richards Said Erika Jayne is ‘Way Skinnier” Than She Is

Ozempic use has been rampant in the Real Housewives world. Bravo host Andy Cohen has pointed it out multiple times, even asking RHONJ star Dolores Catania, “What Housewife isn’t on Ozempic?” during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

In recent RHOBH cast photos, some fans have noticed that Erika Jayne is noticeably slimmer than she was last season. Richards told Page Six she is unsure how Erika lost weight, then asked why viewers aren’t questioning her weight loss methods more.

“I don’t know about Erika, I have no idea,” Richards said. “But I’m wondering why don’t people talk about her enough, she’s way skinnier than me. I’m like, ‘Why are people talking about me?’ I’m so confused because she’s really lost a lot of weight.”

Kyle Richards & Erika Jayne Have Talked About Weight Loss in the Past

Richards has been very vocal about the fact that she changed her diet and started working out hard in order to lose weight.

In a February 2023 interview with “Extra,” Richards said she can’t “stand” people saying she took a weight loss drug as a quick fix because she has worked so hard with her diet and exercise routine. “I’m in the gym for two hours. I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating to me,” she said.

As For Erika Jayne, she once admitted that she doesn’t follow any type of exercise program. “I’ve grown up disciplined all my life as a dancer, so I know how to eat and work out. Do I do it? No!” she told E! News in 2018.

The “Pretty Mess” singer added that she is too busy to schedule time for the gym. But she noted that once she prepares for a show, her body changes. “When we start rehearsing for the show I immediately cut down. There’s no way you can’t when you dance,” she said.

Erika is currently preparing for her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Bet It All on Blonde,” which kicks off Aug. 25, 2023, and runs through early December at Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues.

