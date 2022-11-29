Fans Confused by Kyle Richards’ Birthday Post for Bravo Star

November 26 marked “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ 56th birthday and some of her co-stars took to social media to wish her a happy birthday.

Kyle Richards shared on her Instagram Story a photo of Garcelle and wrote on it, “Happy birthday [Garcelle] May all your wishes come true!”

However, as the two women were often on opposing sides of the drama in season 12 of RHOBH, many fans were confused by Richards’ post and questioned her motive behind it. As viewers will remember, Richards notably came under fire for her reaction to Erika Jayne’s comments toward Beauvais’ teenage son Jax.

Fans Didn’t Understand Why Kyle Richards Was Wishing Garcelle Beauvais a Happy Birthday & Accused Her of Being ‘Fake’

The photo was shared on social media, where people reacted to Richards’ birthday wish to Beauvais. “Kyle likes to be adjacent any of the fan fava hoping it makes her more likable by extension,” someone wrote. Someone else accused Richards of being “so fake” while another agreed, “Being fake nice is Kyle’s m.o.”

One person wrote, “Lol nope, more like Kyle sucking up to Garcelle…who sees who Kyle truly is.” Someone else commented, “Tell me you’ve backed the wrong people all season and it’s tanked your family’s Netflix show challenge.”

Fans Thought Sutton Stracke’s Birthday Post for Her Friend Garcelle Beauvais Was Throwing Shade at Other Co-Stars

Sutton Stracke also wished Beauvais, her friend and co-star, a happy birthday by posting a photo of the two women together. “Happy birthday to one of the smartest kindest most loyal people I know,” she wrote in the caption. “So much that she gets 2 birthdays. I love you @garcelle to the bone. This is not a fake message. #realfriends.” Beauvais was appreciative of the message, writing, “Love you mama” in response.

Fans commented on the photo to share how much they loved the friendship between the two women while others said they enjoyed seeing Stracke writing such a “shady” message. RHODubai’s Chanel Ayan also reacted to it, writing, “Love your friendship happy birthday to garcelle. Sutton how you doing ? what’s happening friend,” with several crying laughing emojis.

The RHOBH women are currently on a break from filming RHOBH as Andy Cohen announced to E! News that the franchise had been put on a small hold and would start filming the 13th season in 2023. Cohen didn’t say why RHOBH was taking a break but the news came amid a lot of criticism about the heaviness of the previous season.

There has also been no word about the cast for the following season although the birthday girl recently shared that she was also in need of a “break” from RHOBH. In early November 2022, Beauvais wrote on Twitter that she needed “a mental break” from RHOBH. She thanked fans for their support as they told her she should take all the time she needs, with some also adding that she shouldn’t return unless there are some changes among the cast.

