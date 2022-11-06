RHOBH Star Reveals She’s Taking a ‘Break’ From the Show

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was one of the rockiest in the show’s history – so much so that one of its stars is distancing herself from the franchise.

The 12th season of RHOBH featured a dramatic showdown between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, plenty of Lisa Rinna pot stirring, as well as a rant from Erika Jayne aimed at Garcelle’s Beauvais’ teen son. The reunion did nothing to smooth things over between the cast mates following their rough season.

One week after the final part of the RHOBH reunion aired, one star revealed that she is taking a break from the show.

Garcelle Beauvais Said She Needs a ‘Mental Break’ From RHOBH After a Difficuly Season

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 episode, “Calamity Jayne,” featured a disturbing scene with Erika Jayne cursing at Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son, Jax Nilon, during his mom’s 55th birthday party. The 14-year-old son of Beauvais and her ex-husband, Mike Nilon, was also targeted with horrific comments and DMs on his Instagram page, according to Page Six.

Beauvais was vocal about finding out who was behind the cyberbullying, telling us Weekly, “Let me tell you, it was so hard because what cut me to the core is that someone would be that hateful. Someone would do that. … We’re still investigating.”

At the RHOBH reunion, Beauvais became upset as Andy Cohen dismissed her feelings after her co-stars joked about throwing her memoir, “Love Me as I Am,” in the trash.

In addition, the drama stemming from an explosive cast trip to Aspen left all of the RHOBH stars feeling drained.

On November 2, 2022, Beauvais took to Twitter to give fans an update on where she is at.

“Guys it’s been a hell of a season #rhobh I’m taking a mental break from it!“ Beauvais tweeted. “When there’s something important to talk about I’ll talk about it.”

Fans reacted to Beauvais’ post to tell her to take all the time away that she needs. After a fan wrote, “You deserve a breather,” Beauvais replied, “Thank you I so appreciate all the love & support.”

Another fan told Beauvais she should break for good if things don’t change on the Bravo reality show.

“You should take a permanent break from the show if there isn’t a cast shake up for next season,” the follower wrote.

Garcelle Beauvais Revealed Why She Didn’t Walk Away From RHOBH During Season 12

Beauvais has talked about whether or not she would return to RHOBH for season 13.

In September 2022, Beauvais told Heavy that she planned to return to RHOBH if she is asked back. “I always leave casting up to Bravo. If they ask me back, then I’ll be back,” she said, adding, “But it was a tough season, I have to admit.”

During an interview with Us Weekly at BravoCon in October 2022, Beauvais noted that it was a “tough season because my family was targeted,” but she also made it clear that she had no intention of just walking away from the show, because that would appease the bullies.

“The thing is, I think I would’ve satisfied some people [if I left the show]. So, I can’t do that, No, definitely I can’t do that,” the RHOBH star said.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals What It Takes to be a Real Housewives Star