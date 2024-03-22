Kyle Richards Responds to Kathy Hilton’s Comments About Her Separation Timeline

Kyle Richards said she’s unsure why her sister Kathy Hilton made a comment about the timeline of her marital problems with Mauricio Umansky – because she wasn’t even in her life when things started to go south.

Richards and her husband announced their separation in July 2023 after the rumor was leaked to People magazine .

During a fan Q&A on Amazon Live on March 19, 2024, Richards refused to answer a fan who asked, “Any chance you and Mo might find your way back to each other?”

“That’s a big question,” Richards said. “That’s too big of a question to answer. I don’t know, that’s way too loaded.”

Richards did, however, weigh in on her older sister’s comment that the split had been a long time coming.

Kyle Richards Said Her Sister Got the Timeline All Wrong

Richards and Umansky have been married since January 1996. Fans saw some of the happier years of their marriage play out in early seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

When asked for her reaction to her sister saying she and Mauricio had been having trouble for years, Richards admitted she had no idea where that came from. “I was a little surprised she said that because her timing was off,” Richards told fans of Hilton. “And to be honest, she wasn’t really around during that time. Our relationship wasn’t in that place. So I’m not sure where she got that from. But her timing was definitely off. It definitely was off.”

Richards and Hilton were estranged for an extended period in 2022 and into 2023 following a rocky RHOBH season 12 and reunion. More than a year later, Hilton showed up to support Richards at the RHOBH season 13 reunion despite not appearing on that season at all. As she got her makeup done backstage, Hilton talked about her younger sister’s marriage.

“Kyle, she’s not a compulsive person,” Hilton said during part 2 of the RHOBH reunion. “She doesn’t just jump in and make a decision. Kyle didn’t decide this in three months. … I bet she had been thinking [about it] for the last three or four years. I shouldn’t say that … but I did. “

Insiders Reportedly Say There’s No Hope for Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky to Reconcile

While Richards and Umansky have not filed for divorce, three have been hints that The Agency founder will soon vacate the Encino, California home they still share.

According to TMZ, insiders with direct knowledge say the longtime couple’s relationship “has reached the point of no return” and is “beyond repair.”

Sources told the outlet that there is no rush to file for divorce because the two own multiple homes and can spend time in separate houses any time they want. In addition to their main home in Encino. The exes own a house together in Aspen, Colorado, and another in La Quinta, California, according to BravoTV.com.

Richards previously said as much in an interview with Today. “We live under the same roof in different rooms,” she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in February. “We are fortunate enough we have other homes, we come and go.”

