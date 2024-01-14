Kyle Richards Says Mauricio Umansky Is ‘Great’ Without Her

Kyle Richards said Mauricio Umansky will be okay with or without her.

While answering fan questions on her Amazon Live on January 9, 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star had a quick response when one person asked if there was any chance she’d get back together with her husband.

Richards and Umansky have been married since 1996 and will mark their 28th anniversary on January 20, 2024, per BravoTV.com. In July 2023, the longtime couple confirmed they had separated but are still living together at their home in Encino, California.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Laughed When a Fan Asked Her About Mauricio

While answering fan questions, Richards said she had a great holiday season with her family in Aspen. The Bravo star previously revealed plans to spend the holidays with Umansky and their four daughters at their vacation home in Colorado as usual.

Richards told fans that on New Year’s Eve, she opted to stay home alone while Umansky and their daughters went out. She also revealed she wrote down her “intentions” for 2024, then threw the paper into the fireplace. Richards noted that she needed to be “alone” to do that. When a fan asked if there was any chance she would get back together with Mauricio—“I just don’t like him without you,” the fan added – Richards at first laughed. Then she got serious.

“That’s way too intense of a question for the Amazon Live today,” she said. “But he’s great no matter what. With or without [me].”

Richards has been hounded with questions about her marital status for the past six months. In October, she asked paparazzi reporters to back off with the questions. According to Page Six, when paparazzi asked if there was any chance she and Umansky could “work through this,” Richards clapped back. “I’m sick of hearing about it. I’m sure everyone else is sick of hearing about it,” she replied. “That’s private information.”

Kyle Richards Admitted She Doesn’t Know What Her Future Looks Like With Mauricio Umansky

The 13th season of RHOBH has already touched on Richards and Umansky’s marital problems, sparking concern among fans.

At BravoCon in November, Richards confirmed she and Umansky were not talking about getting a divorce. According to Today, Richards touted her 27-year marriage as a “success” and added, “We’re still a love story.”

“We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens and we have a really strong family unit,” Richards said during a BravoCon panel.

More recently, Richards spoke out in an interview with Us Weekly to admit she doesn’t know what a future without Umansky looks like. “We love each other,” she said in January 2024. “We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don’t know what the future looks like,” she admitted. “That’s the hardest part because the unknown is scary.”

Richards added that being without Umansky is “all new” to her. “I’ve been married my whole life,” she explained. “We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we’ll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Makes Prediction About BravoCon