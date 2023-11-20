Kyle Richards Reveals How She’ll Spend the Holidays Amid Mauricio Umansky Separation

Kyle Richards gave an update on her living situation with Mauricio Umansky — and how their separation will affect their holiday plans.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star answered fan questions during an Amazon Live on November 16, 2023. Many of the questions were about Umansky, whom she separated from earlier in 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Revealed She Will Spend Thanksgiving & Christmas With Mauricio Umansky

Richards livestreamed from her Encino, California home as she shared her best kitchen finds on Amazon. During the Q&A, she was asked who she was having at her house for Thanksgiving.

“My whole family, everyone who lives in this house family,” she replied. “And [my sister] Kathy [Hilton] is actually doing something separate, so we have to do here and go visit over there. Justin, my friend Justin Sylvester, Alexia’s boyfriend Jake. I think Faye Resnick. I’m not the most organized person so I have to put the rest of the list together.”

Richards admitted she didn’t have it in her to have more people than would fit at her 16-seat dining room table because she has to host a couple of dinners this year.

Another fan asked if Richards will spend December in Aspen with Umansky as usual.

“[For Christmas] we will go together to Aspen,” she stated. “We will be doing that together.”

Richards was previously asked if she would be spending the holiday season with Umansky. “That’s the million-dollar question,” she told E! News at BravoCon in early November. “Yes, we’ll probably all be together in Aspen. And we did our summer trip together, we were fine.”

Richards and Umansky have a tradition of celebrating the holidays with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia at their vacation home in Aspen. The family celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas.

“We celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas because I converted [because my husband is Jewish] but my oldest daughter [Farrah] did not. So I celebrate both in honor of her,” Richards told The Daily Dish in 2016. “Plus, I could never give up celebrating Christmas. It’s more about the tradition of the tree and the Christmas music, and all that [like] Santa Claus.”

Kyle Richards Explained How Her Living Situation With Mauricio Works

Despite their separation, Richards continues to live with Umansky in the $8 million home they bought in 2017. “We don’t fight, so it’s working right now, that’s all I can say,” she told fans on Amazon, before noting that they don’t cross paths every day.

“We live under the same roof, but our schedules are so crazy,” Richards explained. “For example, he’s away right now with The Agency forum they do, in Austin. My daughters are there because obviously my three older daughters all work for The Agency. I’m home here with Portia. Then I have to go leave to shoot the [Morgan Wade] documentary tomorrow, Then they all come home. So it’s just, I don’t know. Like I said, we don’t fight so it works for our family for now.”

Earlier in November, Richards appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” where she shared details about her living situation with Umansky. “Yes, I’m in a different room,” she said. The RHOBH star explained that she let Umansky stay in the primary bedroom because it’s “masculine,” while the bedroom she moved into is more of a “glam room.”

Umansky appeared annoyed by questions about his marriage during a November 16 appearance on the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast.” “When I know what I’m doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know,” he said. “Until then, everybody can take a hike and f***off, pardon my language.”

