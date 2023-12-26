Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Reunite for Family Holiday in Aspen: PHOTOS

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky reunited to spend the holidays together with their daughters in Aspen, despite their separation .

The estranged couple spent time on the ski slopes in Aspen on December 23, 2023, and later went out to dinner with their kids. The Umansky daughters appeared to have a great time during the family’s getaway.

Richards previously told fans during an Amazon Live that she planned to spend the holidays with Umansky and their four daughters, Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia at their home in Colorado as they do every year. “[For Christmas] we will go together to Aspen,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said in November 2023. “We will be doing that together.”

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Joined Their Daughters on the Skip Slopes & Out to Dinner

In photos posted by The Daily Mail, Richards wore a black-and-white camo puffer coat and black and sunglasses as she stood in line for a ski lift with her daughters. She also conversed with a private instructor, the outlet shared. According to Page Six, Richards and Umansky did not spend much time with each other at the ski resort, but they did stand together in line for the gondola.

On her Instagram stories. Richards also shared footage of her walking her dog in the snow (while clutching a can of bear deterrent!) and also dancing in the street with her eldest daughter, Farrah.

The family capped off their day on the slopes by going out to dinner. Photos posted by TMZ showed the entire family out to dinner together at Matsuhisa over the holiday weekend. Richards and Umansky sat next to each other at the sushi restaurant and cordially spoke to each other during the dinner, the outlet reported.

Kyle & Mauricio’s Daughters Were All Smiles as They Posed Together After a Family Day in Aspen

In other photos, Richards and Umansky’s four daughters posed together on a lit-up street in Aspen. The sisters were all smiles as they cozied together for the group shot amid their parents’ marital difficulties.

“My gorgeous girls we miss you. Merry Christmas.🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” came a comment from Richard’s sister, Kathy Hilton.

Several other commenters couldn’t get over how much sisters Alexia and Portia Umansky look alike. “Alexia and Portia are twins in these photos,” added family friend Jennie Leipart.

Other footage on Instagram stories later showed Mauricio Umansky singing karaoke with some of his daughters at the bar Silver City Aspen. Umansky also showed off his dance moves as he danced with his stepdaughter Farrah to the Flo Rid song “Low,” a seen on Instagram stories. Kyle Richards did not appear to be at the outing to the bar.

While the holiday weekend featured multiple outings in Aspen, Richards also posted plenty of cozy homey photos on her Instagram story. There were several photos of a decorated Christmas tree in front of a large window that showed off the picturesque mountain view from the family’s vacation home. Another pic featured several family members lounging in front of a large fireplace at home.

