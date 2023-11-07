Kyle Richards Breaks Down in Tears While Talking About Split From Mauricio Umansky: VIDEO

Kyle Richards broke down at BravoCon.

During a November 5, 2023 panel at the Bravo fan fest in Las Vegas, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star gave fans an update on her marriage to Mauricio Umansky – and she ended up in tears.

Richards and Umansky have been married since 1996 and share four daughters. In July, a source told People that the RHOBH stars “have been separated for a while now” but continue to live together in their Encino, California home.

Kyle Richards Began to Cry as She Talked About Her Marriage

During the “Livin’ in Beverly Hills” panel at BravoCon attended by Heavy, Richards broke down after she was asked where she stands with Umansky following their separation.

“We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens,” the RHOBH star said. “My three girls still live at home, only Farrah has her own place. [Mauricio] was busy doing ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ so he wasn’t around as much. We’re trying to figure it out. We know we love each other.”

Richards then got choked up and began to cry. Moderator Zuri Hall went over to console Richards and Erika Jayne gave her a tissue.

“This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly,” Richards continued. She also addressed fans who have been telling her to fix things with Umansky. “Obviously, that’s what I want,” she said.

During an earlier BravoCon interview, Richards used the word “divorce” when talking about her split from The Agency founder. “I’ve gone through a lot this last year that does change you,” she told TooFab. “Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person.”

Richards and Umansky previously posted a joint statement to shut down false claims that they were planning to divorce. Richards’ BravoCon comment was the first time she used the word “divorce” when talking about her situation with Umansky.

Kyle Richards Said It’s ‘Hard to See’ Mauricio With Another Woman

While Richards was at BravoCon in Vegas, Umansky was spotted at a Los Angeles club with his “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Emma Slater. The two were eliminated from the ABC ballroom competition on October 31, but continue to hang out together. The sighting came two weeks after Umansky and the professional dancer were photographed holding hands after going out to dinner in Beverly Hills.

In an interview on the ”Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Richards addressed her husband’s friendship with Slater. “Listen, we are separated. We’re allowed to do what we want,” she said. “It’s just strange to see. We were married almost 28 years. So, that’s hard to see.”

In a separate interview with Extra, Richards admitted, “You don’t want to see your husband holding hands with anyone.”

When asked if there is a chance that she will be able to work things out in her marriage, Richards replied, “Hey, you never know.”

“The most important thing is that we are very good friends, and we love each other and we are putting our family first and taking it day by day,” the RHOBH star added.

