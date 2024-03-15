Kyle Richards Explains Awkward RHOBH Kissing Scene With Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards set the record straight on her awkward kiss with Mauricio Umansky in a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” scene.

During the third and final part of the RHOBH season 13 reunion, the Bravo star explained a scene shot 9 months before the January 2024 reunion was taped, in which she pushed Umansky away from her after he forcefully kissed her in his home office.

“Don’t kiss me like that!” Richards said as she shoved him away with a nervous laugh.

“I can kiss you however I want,” her husband of 28 years replied.

Richards and Umansky officially announced their separation in July 2023.

Kyle Richards Said Mauricio Umansky Was Pretending

Richards was in the hot seat during the RHOBH reunion. Host Andy Cohen had a stack of questions for her regarding her marriage. At one point he told the RHOBH OG “it was very awkward and very clear that your dynamic [with Mauricio] was in a totally different state” during season 13.

“When you said to him ‘Don’t kiss me like that…that was a particularly…” Cohen began.

“I’ll tell you why,” Richards replied. “Because he very much didn’t want anyone to know we had any issues happening. And because we hadn’t said anything to our daughters, I kept thinking well I have six months or whatever until it airs. We have to tell them. But we were just trying to figure things out still. In that moment, he was starting to overly prove that everything was okay by kissing me. And I’m not somebody who can pretend like that. So, I didn’t want him to grab me and kiss me so I said, ‘Don’t kiss me like that.’”

The awkward kissing scene originally aired during a December 2023 RHOBH episode. At the time, fans took to X to comment on the longtime couple’s strained dynamic.

“Chile that kiss between Mauricio and Kyle was ice cold!” one commenter wrote at the time.

“Oof, when Kyle told Mauricio “Don’t kiss me like that” when every other season she was all over him and vice versa. She’s done done,” another agreed.

Kyle Richards Also Talked About Kissing Morgan Wade in Her Music Video

While Richards didn’t appreciate the kiss from her husband, she admitted she was “curious” about kissing Morgan Wade. In August, she filmed a music video for Wade’s single, “Fall in Love With Me.” Richards plays Wade’s love interest in the video, which dropped in October 2023.

Richards claimed she didn’t know the video was about a same-sex romance when she agreed to appear in it. “I didn’t really know the creative behind it until I got there,” she told Cohen at the reunion.

“I said to the director, ‘I’ve never actually kissed anybody on camera, let alone a woman — or off camera,’” she added. “I was very nervous and anxious, but if I’m being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes. I said yes for a reason.”

Richards, 55, added that Wade, 29, is “hot.”

After Cohen asked her if she was in a romance with Wade, Richards replied, “No.” “I mean, I love her and she’s my friend and I love her,” the RHOBH star added.

