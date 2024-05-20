Kyle Richards Reveals What Embarrassed Her Most on RHOBH

Kyle Richards opened up about one of the most embarrassing things about her 14 seasons on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The Bravo star spoke out during a 2024 Amazon Livestream to admit that filming at her Encino, California home sometimes causes her stress. “One of the most embarrassing things for me in all these years of doing the Housewives is I don’t like when they look inside my refrigerator or my cabinets,” she said. “My refrigerator needs a makeover, I’m not going to lie.”

Richards has admitted that her whole kitchen needs help. “My whole kitchen is so unorganized,” she said during a season 13 episode of RHOBH, per BravoTV.com. “I need to hire someone to help me organize.”

Kyle Richards Previously Showed the Inside of Her Refrigerator in a Video for Bravo & Admitted It Looked Scary

Richards wasn’t always hesitant to show her fridge. In 2019, she shared a look at her kitchen in a video for Bravo. “Let’s look at the refrigerator,” the RHOBH veteran told viewers. “Here it is, let the judging begin.”

Richards’ 2019 refrigerator housed dozens of cans of soda, Gatorade bottles, and fruit juice pouches. She also had multiple kinds of milk for her family. Her vegetable drawer contained artichokes — a family favorite, she said — and lots of salad supplies. She also had fruits and baking items like canned frosting. Richards also showed an open jar of bone broth and explained, “It’s a thing in L.A.”

“I’d like to be able to come home and be able to make anything like on the spot,” Richards said of her fully stocked fridge. “So, it’s like chicken or you know fish like potatoes right so whatever is I want to feel like I can make it in a second.”

At the end of her tour, she said, “Pretty much your average refrigerator,” then added, “It is not Yolanda Foster’s refrigerator. No, it is not. It looks scary sometimes, you know, what I can say? That’s pretty much it. I think I need to call you, Yolanda Foster. That fridge needs some major help.”

Fans may recall former RHOBH star Yolanda Foster’s perfectly organized glass door refrigerator. The elegant cold box had no drawers, but baskets and bowls displayed produce and other food items.

Kyle Richards Filmed Way More Embarrassing Scenes For RHOBH

While she doesn’t enjoy showing fans her kitchen appliances, Richards has filmed RHOBH scenes that were much more awkward. In the season 13 episode “Diamonds in the Rough,” Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky had an on-camera conversation about their marital problems. The scene was filmed ahead of their separation announcement .

Richards later admitted to Entertainment Tonight that it felt weird to have such a personal conversation. “There were a couple of scenes where the producers said to me after, ‘Um… wow. OK….’ and, I don’t have a good poker face, so I later said to Mo, ‘I feel like that scene was uncomfortable.’”

Another scene featured an awkward kiss between the couple. Richards actually pushed Umansky away from her after he kissed her in his home office. “Don’t kiss me like that!” she said as she shoved her husband away from her.

“I can kiss you however I want!” The Agency founder claimed.

During the RHOBH season 13 reunion, host Andy Cohen noted that “it was very awkward and very clear” that the longtime couple’s dynamic was off all season long.

