Kyle Richards Shares Plan For Big Move Amid Mauricio Umansky Split

Kyle Richards says she won’t live in the Los Angeles area forever.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” spoke out in the season 13 episode, titled “A Celebration of Life,” as she enjoyed a scenic day trip to Ojai, California with her cast mates.

In a scene that was shot before Richards’ separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky was made public, Richards admitted she is tiring of the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. “When I’m here, places like this, I think this is how I wanna live, just like this. Quiet, away from everybody,” she said.

“I will always have a love for Los Angeles, but I just don’t feel as connected to it as I used to,” she added. “The things that make me happy are being outside, running by the river, hiking with my dog.”

Richards clarified that she won’t make a move until after her youngest daughter Portia, 15, is out of school. “One day, when Portia’s done with school, I’m gonna choose someplace to live that is more conducive to what brings me happiness,” she said.

Scenery flashed to Richards’ second home in Aspen, where she already spends part of her year.

Richards previously hinted that she could retire to Aspen someday. In May 2022, she told Bravo TV.com , “Even if I move one day to, like Aspen, Colorado, I’ll keep [our Encino home] for my kids or something.”

Kyle Richards Bought Her Dream Home in 2017

Richards’ homes have been featured on RHOBH. In 2017 fans saw her family move from Beverly Hills to Encino. Richards and Umansky paid $8.25 million for an eight-bathroom estate outside of the 90210 zip code, according to Trulia. The 10,600-square-foot property is known as the Smokey Robinson Estate because it was once owned by the legendary Motown singer.

At the time, Richards told Entertainment Tonight she hadn’t planned to move. but her dream house came onto her radar. “I was renovating my house because I couldn’t find a house that I fell in love with. And I saw this house — it was actually one of my husband’s listings — and I said to him, ‘I want to go look at this house to look at their floors,’ because I was re-doing my floors at the time,” she said.

“We went into this house and I went, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was completely blown away, because it’s not like anything you would see in Los Angeles, normally. I just fell in love, and my husband did, too,” she said.

Richards spent the next few years remodeling the home. “I’m just changing everything in the house to make it exactly the way I want it because I think it really is our forever home,” she told BravoTV.com in 2022.

Kyle Richards Was Born & Raised in Southern California

Richards has lived her whole life in the Southern California area. She was born in Hollywood, California in January 1969 and followed in her older sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards’ footsteps as a child model and actress. Her career as a child star may have also planted the seed for her love of nature.

“I grew up in Bel Air, but obviously, my friends weren’t actors,” she once told San Diego Entertainer magazine. “They went to school every day, they went to camp and did all of those normal things. I didn’t get to do those things, but I was doing other interesting things and traveling. When we filmed ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ we were filming out in Simi Valley and riding horses and playing in the streams and catching ducks. It was just like going to camp sometimes.”

