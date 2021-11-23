Kyle Richards Reveals When She’ll Quit RHOBH

Kyle Richards dished about the inevitable end of her run on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In a new interview, the Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight that she will know when it will be time to give up her RHOBH diamond, and she hinted that she’s not quite there yet.

“I love the women I work with, contrary to popular belief,” Kyle said of her co-stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“I know we argue, but I really love all these women. And you know, some of us obviously are closer than others, but we have an incredible cast,” she added. “I love our team, our cast, our crew.”

Kyle added that when she stops having fun filming the show, that will mark the end for her.

“I think when the bad outweighs the good, I will know it’s time to give up my diamond,” she revealed. “I also think that when you’re not having fun anymore.”

“Right now, it’s a lot,” she continued. “I’m juggling a lot, but I have to say that NBC, Bravo, Peacock have been really good to me. And it’s really fun to be able to be doing the ‘Housewives’ and they are allowing me the freedom to do the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’ and to do my Christmas movie, ‘The Housewives of the North Pole.’ They gave me the time to do ‘Halloween’. And so the fact that I’m able to juggle these things, and that they’re working with me around that, and I’m still having fun.”

Kyle Richards Admitted She Will Eventually Have to ‘Walk Away’ From RHOBH

In October 2021, Kyle told The Cut that since joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” more than a decade ago, multiple doors have been opened for her in the entertainment field.

“I have a loyalty and an obligation [to RHOBH], and I feel guilty to turn my back on them,” she admitted.

In an interview with Time, she added, “We’re the No. 1 show on Bravo right now and have been for a while. I don’t see an end in sight—I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing!”

She added that she would like to continue balancing acting and producing with her stint on RHOBH “until it’s too hard for me to do.”

But everything has an expiration date and the “Housewives” is no exception.

“I’ve been here a long time… eventually I’m gonna have to walk away,” Kyle told Pedestrian of her long-running role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Kyle is the Only Original Cast Member Remaining on the Beverly Hills-Based Bravo Reality Show

Kyle is the OG “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star. She first signed on to the show alongside her sister, Kim, in 2010. The Richards family drama played out in the season 1 finale when Kyle outed her older sister as an alcoholic.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Bravo host Andy Cohen even revealed that what turned out to be “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was originally supposed to be a show based on the three Richards sisters, including their eldest sister Kathy Hilton.

Kim dropped off of the cast after several seasons, and Kathy joined in as a “friend of” the Housewives for season 11. But Kyle has been on board all along, saying hello and goodbye to a rotating cast that has included Camille Grammer, Lisa Vanderpump, Brandi Glanville, Eileen Davidson, Denise Richards, and more.

According to IMDb, Kyle has appeared in 244 episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since 2010.

