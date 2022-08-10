Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Skipped Real Housewives Star’s Wedding

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas was a reality star-studded event. The couple exchanged vows on Aug. 6 at the Park Chateau Estates & Gardens in New Brunswick, New Jersey, with 220 guests in attendance, according to People, including multiple stars from the Real Housewives franchise.

“I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” Giudice told Us Weekly in May.

So who made it to Tre’s big day — and who didn’t?

A RHOBH Veteran Skipped the Wedding

As seen in photos on social media, “Real Housewives of New York City” O.G.s Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley were at the wedding, as were Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, and Cynthia Bailey of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” In addition, Ashley Darby of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Alexia Echevarria of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” and Chanel Ayan of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” also turned up. The bride’s RHONJ co-stars Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs were also in attendance, while Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin served as bridesmaids,

Moore and Bailey became close with Giudice while filming the first season of the Peacock’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” but notably missing was fellow spinoff star Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Some fans were surprised by Richards’ absence after she befriended Giudice on “Girls Trip” last year. Richards also became close friends with Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, while filming “RHUGT,” per Bravo.com.

But the RHOBH veteran revealed that there was no shade intended by her absence from Giudice’s wedding, and that she was instead in the middle of a major move across the country.

When the Instagram account @cici.loves.you asked her why she skipped Giudice’s wedding, Richards offered an explanation. “I’m out of town! We moved into a new house in Aspen,” Richards replied, adding, “I let Teresa know in advance.”

Earlier this year, Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, listed their vacation home in Aspen, Colorado for nearly $10 million before reducing the sale price by $1 million. Richards often shared pics of the house on social media but has not given fans a look at her new place yet.

Other Real Housewives Stars Missed Teresa’s Wedding

While Richards had a good reason for skipping Giudice’s wedding, it is unclear why some other invitees missed the nuptials.

According to OK magazine, notably missing were Dina Manzo and Bravo host Andy Cohen, who instead posted vacation pics from Montana. In addition, Ramona Singer was a no-show after accidentally leaking Giudice’s wedding details online.

Also missing was the bride’s brother, Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa. Giudice’s family members canceled plans to go to the wedding following an epic blowout during RHONJ filming days earlier. The couple instead went to the beach, per E! News.

A source told People that the Gorgas had every intention of attending Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding until an argument broke out while shooting scenes for the season 13 finale. The insider revealed that false rumors about the Gorga marriage were brought up and that Giudice “betrayed” the couple.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable,” the insider said. “They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs.”

