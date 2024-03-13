Kyle Richards Teases ‘Hardest’ Part of RHOBH Season 13 Reunion

Kyle Richards is ready to move on from 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Just before the final part of the RHOBH season 13 reunion was set to air on Bravo, Richards admitted she can’t wait for it to all be over—and that could include her role as a main cast member on the reality show. Richards said she is tired of the attention she is getting over her lifestyle changes and separation from her husband , Mauricio Umansky.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on March 10, 2024, Richards said, “This [reunion] can not be done fast enough, let me tell you. I can finally exhale after next week.”

“I really, really need this season to be done,” she added. “Part three [of the reunion] is the hardest one for me. And I knew that that day that it was going to be the most difficult part. I was just praying and meditating and waiting for that to end, and it ended in a very strange, weird, kind of odd way, which you guys will see. But I’m still standing, which is a good thing.”

Richards hopes to find “peace of mind” after the final part of the reunion airs on March 14. “It’s the never-ending season. And I would just like a little peace and a little reprieve and maybe not so many eyeballs on me for a little bit while I figure some things out,” she shared.

Kyle Richards Will Wait Until the Last Minute to Decide Her Future on RHOBH

Richards is the only original cast member still on RHOBH since its debut in 2010. In an interview with Extra TV at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, Richards also admitted that part 3 of the reunion was difficult for her.

“This will be the hardest part of the reunion for me,” she shared. “It is the third and the last, and then I can finally exhale, breathe hopefully, and put this season behind me.”

She did not rule out putting RHOBH behind her for good.

“People keep asking me, ‘Are you going to come back? Are you going to leave?’ And it’s always something I decide last minute,” the Bravo star added. “I think this season, particularly because I’ve been so under the microscope, not just with the cast but the public eye. And it’s been very challenging to, you know, navigate through that one. I’m just trying to figure out my life myself, so it’ll just be a… last-minute decision.”

Kyle Richards Was Grilled About Her Relationships During the RHOBH Reunion

Richards is in the hot seat in the third part of the RHOBH reunion. A teaser for the reunion shows host Andy Cohen asking her about her separation from Umansky. He also inquires about her rumored romance with singer Morgan Wade.

After Cohen asks her, “You are separated but still living [with Mauricio] under one roof. Do you talk about divorce?,” Richards nods through tears.

Cohen also asks, “Million dollar question, is there anything going on with Morgan?”

It appears that Richards stumbles over her answer as her sister Kathy Hilton tells her, “Don’t be embarrassed.” It is unclear if the scene was edited for the teaser.

Richards previously dodged a dating question during a fan Q&A on her “Cozy Chic” Amazon Live in February 2024. After a fan asked if she was dating other people amid her separation from her husband of 28 years, Richards laughed nervously and stammered as she replied, “Um, yeah… That’s a big question. I don’t really know how to quite…”

“We’re allowed to. We’re allowed to do what we want,” she added.

