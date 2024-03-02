Kyle Richards Dodges Dating Question During Fan Q & A

Kyle Richards dodged a dating question while chatting with fans on Amazon Live.

During a Q&A on her “Cozy Chic” Amazon Live on February 29, 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was asked if she’s dating other people amid her separation from her husband of 28 years, Mauricio Umansky.

Richards stammered a bit as she replied. “Um, yeah… That’s a big question,” she said with a nervous laugh. “I don’t really know how to quite…”

She then added, “We’re allowed to. We’re allowed to do what we want.”

“I am happy right now,” the RHOBH star assured her fans.

Kyle Richards Denied That a Blind Item Is About Her & Morgan Wade

Elsewhere during the Live, Richards was asked if it is true that she is “doing a magazine cover” with her friend Morgan Wade. There have been rumors that Richards, 55, has been dating the 28-year-old country singer.

“That is not true. The blind item is not about me, no,” Richards replied.

In February 2024, a @BravoSnarkside. reshared a post from the pop culture rumors site Deux Moi. The faux tipster signed off as Cougar Meets Country. “This country music singer is set to premiere their relationship in a very public way,” the teaser message read. “The loved up pair shot a highly coveted magazine cover which will drop shortly and be a shock to many.”

The teaser dropped around the same time that Wade was photographed caressing Richards’ hip backstage at a “Watch What Happens Live” taping.

Five months prior, Richards played Wade’s love interest in a steamy music video for Wade’s song “Fall in Love With Me.”

On her live stream, Richards promoted Wade’s new music. “Morgan is good,” she told fans. “Did you see her new song? ‘2 AM in London.’ She shared a teaser. You can preorder.”

Kyle Richards Said She Has ‘Changed’ and Is Open to Dating a Woman

Richards has been in a relationship with Umansky for more than 30 years. She previously had a short-lived marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. But during the 13th season of RHOBH, the mom of four posed a question to her co-stars, asking who would consider “dating a woman.” Richards thought for a moment and replied “Yeah” when asked if she would consider a romance with a female.

She elaborated on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion after host Andy Cohen asked her if she would ever date a woman. “I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that’s what you have to think and believe,” Richards replied. “This last year and a half I have changed. I don’t know what the future holds, so why wouldn’t I say maybe?”

Richards has maintained for months that she and Wade are just friends. In October 2023, she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and confirmed that she is just “very, very close” with Wade. “I can tell you that she is one of my best, best friends in the world,” Richards said of the “Wilder Days” singer.

In addition, she pointed to Wade’s edgy look for the dating rumors. “When I see these things [online], I’m like, if she didn’t have all those tattoos, people would not say that,” Richards said of her relationship Wade.

