Kyle Richards Confirms She’s Still Not Speaking to 1 RHOBH Cast Member

Kyle Richards is still on the outs with one “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars months after wrapping production on the 13th season of the Bravo reality show.

Speaking on an Amazon Live on January 23, 2024, Richards answered a fan who asked, “Are there any of the ladies you’re not talking to?”

“Well, yeah. I’m not saying I wouldn’t talk to them, I just haven’t,” Richards replied, before hinting that an unnamed co-star has not been supportive amid her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

“You know, when you’re going through a hard time you just want to surround yourself with people that make you feel good and some people weren’t making me feel good,” Richards added. “That’s why. And hopefully, my goal is after the reunion is to put any hard feeling feelings aside and move forward. I don’t like to ever leave a reunion feeling worse than when we got there.”

While Richards didn’t name names, the process of elimination points to Sutton Stracke based on other comments she made.

Richards told fans that Erika Jayne was there for her the most during filming. “This season the most supportive of me has been Erika,” she said. When asked about Dorit Kemsley she added, “I’m not not talking, but I haven’t talked to her in a while.”

“There’s a few [I’m close to] if you’re watching the show,” she added. “I’m only not talking to one. Or two maybe.” (The second person is likely Stracke’s RHOBH bestie, Garcelle Beauvais).

Richards offered a few digs at Stracke during her livestream. She laughed when a commenter said the boutique owner has been “awful this season, insufferable.” Richards also agreed with a commenter who said “Sutton loves to dig into people’s lives but when the tables are turned she gets mad.” “Yes, that’s true,” Richards said. “And I’ve been showing my life for 13 years.”

Kyle Richards Previously Said She Needed a Break from Sutton Stracke

Richards became annoyed with Stracke during a dinner party at her home that was filmed for the season 13 episode “Dazed and Accused.” During the party, Stracke grilled Richards about her marriage and referenced her issues with her siblings Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.

On an Amazon Live in December 2023, Richards admitted she was put off by some of the things Stracke said about her in RHOBH confessionals. “I’m taking a little break from Sutton because Sutton was really my friend, we’re friends. And I was really, really surprised at her, like, coming at me.”

“All of her interviews—I didn’t see any of that until the show airs—are really not nice,” Richards added. “They’re just mean and I’m like, ‘Wow I’m thinking that we’re friends and we just had a little bump in the road and she’s saying all these mean things.’ So I’m going to need a minute.”

Sutton Stracke Confirmed She Hasn’t Spoken to Kyle Richards Lately

Stracke has also spoken about the break, although she claimed she was never told about it. “She took a break from me so I guess we’re still on a break. She didn’t tell me we were taking a break. But I kind of noticed that we weren’t talking,” Stracke said of Richards during an appearance on “New York Living” in January 2024. “We’ll eventually smooth things out. But it takes time.”

Of her four-year friendship with the RHOBH veteran, Stracke added, “I look forward to nurturing our relationship back to health.”

The two women will soon come face to face for the RHOBH reunion taping on January 26, 2024.

