Larsa Pippen Addresses Claims She ‘Faked’ Marcus Jordan Breakup

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen was closer than ever with her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, with Pippen seen throwing Jordan a “Welcome Home” party after he was gone for only five days on RHOM season 6. This made it even more shocking to fans when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram during the Super Bowl on February 11.

After Page Six spotted Pippen and Jordan together on a Valentine’s Day date days after their supposed split, fans of the couple — as well as some of Pippen’s RHOM costars — started sounding off on the quick reconciliation.

“It was so staged because, first of all, nobody even cares. Everybody knows it’s staged … and this is why we’re even talking about it because it’s so ridiculous at this point,” Alexia Nepola said to Marysol Patton in the February 19 episode of their iHeartMedia podcast “Ay Por Favor”.

Now, in a podcast appearance of her own, Pippen is clearing the air about what happened between herself and Jordan and responding to the claims that she staged the split and reunion for media attention.

Larsa Pippen Explains Why She Deleted Photos of Marcus Jordan From Instagram

Pippen stopped by the February 21 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s iHeartMedia podcast “Two Ts in a Pod” to settle the rumors about her relationship status.

“It’s kind of hurtful to think that people that I spend time with as a couple and individually — that saw me with my ex, have seen me with my new boyfriend — could think that I would fake a breakup or something really bad happened,” Pippen said of Nepola and Patton’s podcast comments.

“We never broke up by the way you guys,” Pippen added. “We didn’t break up. We kind of needed to take a beat, gather our thoughts, and see what’s going to happen in the future [of this relationship]. Because we spent a lot of time together, and I feel like this was the point of either we’re going to be together and get engaged or start working to the next phase, or we’re going to break up. It’s like that phase of making the right decision for your relationship.”

Mellencamp then asked Pippen if she regretted deleting photos of Jordan from her social media and unfollowing him when she did, to which Pippen shared, “I was very emotional, and I can’t say it was one thing that was something really bad that happened like Alexia was saying. It was a month of us not seeing eye to eye, a month of us just not being in a great place and me kind of talking to him about ‘What does this relationship entail?'”

Pippen said she regretted deleting the photos, which are now permanently gone from her Instagram page, rather than archiving them temporarily from her profile, an admittedly impulsive move on her part.

Addressing the claims that she tipped the paparazzi off about her and Marcus’ Valentine’s Day outing, Pippen added, “If I would have done that I would have definitely looked a whole lot better. I wouldn’t have left the gym looking homeless. I looked so bad that day, my hair was crazy I don’t even think I brushed my hair.”

Larsa Pippen’s Rumored Breakup Will Not Be Discussed on the RHOM Season 6 Reunion

Despite the current season of RHOM still airing on Bravo, Pippen’s relationship troubles will not be discussed at the season 6 reunion, as the ladies filmed their sit-down talk with Andy Cohen prior to February 11.

Pippen shared a look at her reunion dress in a February 8 Instagram post, letting fans know that the inspiration for her look was the cast trip to Mexico City. Pippen’s black gown was created by designer Laura Rudovic and features red roses along the neckline. Pippen accessorized with a crown and over-the-top cross earrings.

Jordan accompanied Pippen to the reunion taping, as her February 8 post also includes a shot of herself with Jordan and host Andy Cohen from the reunion set.

READ NEXT: Dolores Catania Teases RHONJ Season 14: ‘That’s a Watch Party’