Andy Cohen Cracks Up Over Netflix Star’s Run-In With Sutton Stracke

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke has always been known for her quirks. In an April 3 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, Netflix’s “Derry Girls” and “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan had an example of her own.

After a virtual fan asked, “What was it like meeting Sutton Stracke when you were in New York and do you all keep in touch?” Coughlan enthusiastically chimed in, telling the fans, “Please. You’re not prepared for this story.”

Sutton Stracke Jumped Out Of Her Car Because She Saw a Line Forming

Coughlan went on to explain her chance run-in with Stracke on the streets of New York City.

“I am a big fan of [‘Saturday Night Live’] and I have been lucky to go a couple times, and after the show finishes you go to the after parties. And we were walking out and there’s fans outside 30 Rock waiting to meet people. I was waiting for the car and I heard, ‘Nicola!’ and I went ‘What?’ I turned, Sutton Stracke is in the autograph queue.”

Host Andy Cohen’s eyes went wide when Coughlan said Stracke was in the autograph line, and he began to chuckle as Coughlan continued. According to the actor, “I was like, ‘Sutton?’ I didn’t know she knew who I was. I walked over I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ She was like, ‘I was out for dinner and I said to my driver “Stop, there’s something happening!”‘ She just jumped out of her car, got in the autograph queue for SNL, and we met. And I have a picture with her. I adore her, I think she’s wonderful.”

Bravo fans were just as delighted as Cohen was by Coughlan’s story, and took to the comment section of the WWHL YouTube clip to share their thoughts on her claims, as well as her appearance on the talk show as a whole.

“Nicola + Sutton is the MOMENT I needed! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“Nicola is our people,” another user added.

“Nicola was so sweet with Brittany, knowing she’s really going through things,” a third fan noted, referring to Coughlan’s fellow WWHL guest Brittany Cartwright from “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Valley”, who is currently separated from her husband (and co-star) Jax Taylor.

Sutton Stracke Shares Photos From Outing With Jennifer Tilly

Stracke introduced RHOBH fans to her friend, actress Jennifer Tilly, on season 13 of the series, and now that the season has wrapped, Stracke is sharing new photos with her friend.

“Silly lunch with sweet @jennifertilly We always end with dessert!” Stracke captioned an April 6 post featuring photos of her and Tilly’s lunch date.

“Double trouble! 😆,” Tilly commented, while fans chimed in with messages of their own including one user who wrote, “Oh dear! What trouble are you stirring up today! Love it love it. Love it. ❤”

“I hope the good ol’ esophagus can handle all that! 😂 ❤️,” another fan wrote, joking about a plotline from RHOBH season 13 which saw Stracke fighting with newcomer Annemarie Wiley over the validity of her esophageal issues.

