Lisa Rinna Reveals the Weird Way RHOBH Helped Her

Lisa Rinna says her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” helped her career in an unexpected way.

The Rinna Beauty founder was a cast member on the Bravo reality show for eight years. In January 2023, she announced her exit from RHOBH following a brutal argument involving Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton during a cast trip to Aspen.

At the time, Rinna issued a statement to People magazine to say, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come.”

In a March 2024 interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Rinna, 60, said something surprising about her RHOBH days. The former “Days of Our Lives” star claimed that her eight years on the Bravo reality show made her a better actor.

Lisa Rinna Shared What She Learned While on RHOBH

Since exiting RHOBH, Rinna has focused on her acting career. Ten months after announcing her RHOBH exit, she returned to TV in an episode of “American Horror Stories.” Since that time, she has kept herself booked and busy with modeling and acting gigs, including a guest role on the legal dramedy “So Help Me Todd.” In February 2024, it was announced that she would star opposite her daughter Delilah Hamlin in the Lifetime movie “Mommie Meanest,” according to Deadline.

Rinna told Hudson she is “grateful for the experience on RHOBH because it served as a training ground for future acting roles. “I think that it has made me a better actor because I’m acting again,” she said.

When an audience member chuckled, Rinna continued, “I’m not kidding. You laugh, but it’s true. I think it made me a better actor.”

“Working with those women, going through that experience. I just did a [Lifetime] movie called ‘Mommy Meanest,’ which I trained for eight years on that show,” she said. “I definitely did, and I had a lot to pull from, I have a lot to pull from after working for eight years on that show. You know, different psychologies of different women I would never come across that if I hadn’t done that show.”

Rinna previously admitted she would sometimes get into “character” on RHOBH by wearing wigs. “I’m an actor by trade, but I haven’t done a whole lot of acting in the last few years so I haven’t itched that scratch of stepping into different characters,” she told People magazine in 2022. “Let’s say there’s a [RHOBH] scene I’m doing and I’m feeling like, ‘Oh God, I’m dreading going’ — I throw a wig on, and honey, I just walk through that door with confidence. It’s amazing. I love what a wig does. They’ve been such a great form of expression for me.”

Lisa Rinna Said She’d Never Return to RHOBH

With her acting carer back in gear, Rinna confirmed she’s permanently done with RHOBH. When asked if she would ever return to the Real Housewives, she did not hesitate to shoot the idea down. “No. Never,” she told Hudson. “No, I wouldn’t. … I am grateful for that show. I am the person I am today because of it, but I’ll never go back.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen previously said he hoped Rinna was just on a temporary leave from RHOBH after a rough season. “She has been really a huge part of Beverly Hills,” Cohen said on his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live” in early 2023, according to People magazine. “I really do hope that this is a pause. …I just hope that Lisa will humor us and comes back.”

More recently, co-star Kyle Richards spoke about Rinna on Amazon Live on March 19, 2024, where she said she could see Rinna back on RHOBH someday. “She was great on the show,” Richards said. “I know there’s some things that she said or did that were very polarizing. People either hate it or love it, but she was great on the show.”

She added that she thought Rinna and her sister Kathy Hilton would “for sure” film together again despite their past beef.

Rinna previously said she completely disengaged from the Real Housewives world. In a January 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan, she said she was no longer watching the show. She added she had “no regrets” about leaving the series. “It was the right time for me to go,” she said. “I think it served its purpose for both of us, for me and for Bravo.”

While her decision seems final, Rinna did admit there’s one thing Housewives-related thing she’d consider. During a 2023 guest appearance on “The Talk,” she didn’t rule out doing an “Ultimate Girls Trip.” “It would depend on where, and how much money,” she admitted. “And again, never say never, so we would have to see. I like a lot of those girls.”

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Shares Rare Update on Her Son Tommy Zizzo