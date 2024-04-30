Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back at Former Co-Star’s ‘Ridiculous’ Rant

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump fired back at Jax Taylor‘s recent remarks about the authenticity of her show “Vanderpump Rules.”

In March 2024, Taylor was caught on video trashing the show that made him famous. In a video obtained by @vanderpumprulesparty, the former bar star claimed the long-running reality show was “scripted” and suggested his new show “The Valley” was the real deal.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in April 2024, series star Vanderpump reacted to Taylor’s rant about her Emmy-nominated series. “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous to say ‘scripted,'” she said. “Nobody can write a script like ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

She then suggested that perhaps Taylor writes his own material for “The Valley.” “Oh my goodness,” she said. “Maybe what Jax says is scripted. Maybe he sits at home, in his little bedroom and writes his own scripts. Well, what do I know? Anyway, for the most part, anything Jax says doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Taylor starred in the first 8 seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” from 2013 to 2020. In 2024, he returned to television for Bravo’s spinoff series ”The Valley.”

Lisa Vanderpump Also Called Out Jax Taylor’s Cameo On Her Show

Vanderpump has been annoyed with Taylor for a while. In 2020, Taylor’s final season as a regular on “Vanderpump Rules” featured him facing off against her over his refusal to wear the required shirt for a group photoshoot at SUR. While arguing with Vanderpump, he referred to the Bravo hit as “his show.”

“It’s actually not your show, it’s actually my show, ok?” Vanderpump fired back, per E! News. “And I put your [expletive] on it, so don’t be [expletive] disrespectful to me.”

More recently, Taylor dissed Vanderpump during a June 2023 interview on Dear Media’s “The Toast” podcast. The former SUR bartender claimed Vanderpump doesn’t need to be on the show that bears her name anymore because most of the cast members no longer work at her West Hollywood eatery. “I think she’s a prop at this point,” Taylor said of Vanderpump. “Let’s be honest, it wouldn’t change the difference if she wasn’t there. She’s not bringing anything to the show anymore.”

Vanderpump confronted Taylor when he returned for a cameo in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 episode titled “Jax Attack.”

In one scene, Vanderpump questioned why Taylor made an appearance at her restaurant to co-host brunch. “Jax Taylor has been so disrespectful to me publicly. Like, how did this slip through?” she asked her business partner Guillermo Zapata.

When Taylor arrived at SUR, she spoke to him directly. “The way you come here expecting everything to be so cool and cozy and here you are on a podcast saying, ‘Lisa’s a prop, she’s not needed, she’s superfluous,’” Vanderpump said.

She also called Taylor a “hypocrite” for putting his name on a flyer about her business. Taylor ultimately apologized and the two hugged it out, but Vanderpump still referred to him as “really [expletive] annoying.”

Jax Taylor Apologized For His Viral VPR Rant

Not only did Taylor apologize to Vanderpump, but he apologized for his rant about her show being “scripted.”

During an April 2024 episode of the “Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast, he explained why he issued the rant in which he said, “Show me a scripted show and I’ll show you ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ Scripted, scripted! I’ve been on this show for nine [expletive] years. Scripted! I’ll be on this week, and I’ll tell you what: Scripted!”

Taylor told his podcast listeners that just before he was caught ranting, something that rubbed him the wrong way regarding a “Vanderpump Rules” cast member was brought to his attention. But he added, “I should have never trashed the show like that.”

“‘Vanderpump’ has been, and continues to be, incredible TV and I will always stand by that,” Taylor said. “As many of you know…I can overreact impulsively, and I just wanted to apologize for all that. I honestly couldn’t have been more wrong. It’s the most authentic show out there. There’s nothing scripted about it. You can’t script this stuff, you really, really can’t. I’m sorry to everybody out there if I upset anybody and I just embarrassed myself to be honest.”

